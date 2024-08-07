Bridge Work Prompts Shifts, Ramp Closures on I-40, I-640 in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE – Motorists traveling on I-640 and I-40 in Knox County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have a temporary impact on traffic.

Beginning at 7 p.m. tonight, August 7, traffic on the exit ramp from I-40 West to I-640 West (Exit 393) will be shifted to the inside shoulder over the Rutledge Pike bridge.



In addition, beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, traffic on I-640 East between the Millertown Pike Entrance Ramp (Exit 8) and the I-40 Interchange in East Knoxville will be shifted to the outside shoulder.



These traffic shifts will each be complete by 6 a.m. the following morning.

Beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, August 9, the ramp from I-40 East to I-640 West (Exit 393) will be closed to traffic. This closure will allow crews to complete the second phase of repairs for the Rutledge Pike bridge. All work is expected to be complete by 6 a.m. on Monday, August 12.

This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to expect delays and use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.