OSFM Announces $4 Million in Funding for the Small Equipment Grant Program

Springfield, Ill- The Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) today announced the application period is open for the Small Equipment Grant Program. The OSFM will award $4 million to eligible fire departments and ambulance services for the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment. All interested departments should send an application to OSFM electronically or postmarked no later than October 1, 2024.

"First responders put their lives on the line every single day to protect our communities and it's our responsibility to provide our heroes with the equipment they need to make their work safer," said Governor JB Pritzker. "That's why we're making $4 million available in small equipment grants to empower fire departments and EMS providers throughout Illinois with state-of-the-art safety equipment. I encourage all eligible departments to apply to ensure they have the best resources to protect our communities and support our dedicated first responders."

"My goal as Illinois State Fire Marshal is to help enhance programs such as our Small Equipment Grant Program to provide as much funding as possible for departments/districts across the state. We hear the need daily, and departments shouldn't have to decide between putting fuel in their trucks or providing the needed equipment for their members to protect their communities safely and effectively," said Illinois State Fire Marshal James A. Rivera.

The Small Equipment Grant Program was established to provide grants of up to $26,000 to eligible departments. A total of $4 million was awarded to 168 fire departments/districts and EMS providers across the state during the last grant cycle in April.

This program is an innovative approach to a problem that has long caused difficulties for the fire departments and not-for-profit ambulance services in Illinois, particularly those that have hardships in generating the necessary revenue for small equipment. The grants allow eligible applicants the opportunity to purchase small tools and equipment that they may otherwise not be able to purchase. In addition to firefighting personal protective equipment (PPE), applicants can also apply for personal infection control items such as masks, gowns, and gloves this application cycle. Most Illinois fire departments, fire protection districts, and township fire departments are eligible to apply. In addition, stand-alone, not-for-profit ambulance service providers are eligible to apply.

All applicants are required to have participated in the National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS) for a minimum of two years prior to applying. The OSFM will require departments to be current from October 2022 through September 2024. Fire departments are required to report all incidents responded to, including ambulance calls.

Additional information including the application can be found here:

https://sfm.illinois.gov/iam/firedepartment/grants-and-loans.html

Completed applications should be submitted to:

Office of the State Fire Marshal

Small Equipment Grant Program

1035 Stevenson Drive

Springfield, IL 62703