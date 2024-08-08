Granding Inc. Announces Update for the Digital Version of the Classic Board Game 'MACHI KORO With Everyone'

Main Visual of MACHI KORO With Everyone Players can exchange profile cards with players they meet in multiplayer matches. Playing repeatedly with the same player will show relationship status and advice based on game results.

Update for "MACHI KORO With Everyone" on Nintendo Switch™ and Steam, featuring an auto-refresh for room searches and persistent game rule settings

We plan to continue regularly updating "MACHI KORO With Everyone" to enhance the player experience.” — Director and Programmer Shinnosuke Ito

FUKUOKA, JAPAN, August 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grounding Inc. (Headquarters: Fukuoka, Japan, CEO: Yukio Futatsugi) is pleased to announce that an update for ' MACHI KORO With Everyone ,' available on Nintendo Switch™ and Steam , has been released.This update focuses on improving usability and fixing a bug where the playtime displayed on the Nintendo Switch™ console did not match the playtime shown on the profile card.We plan to continue regularly updating "MACHI KORO With Everyone" to enhance the player experience.■ New Auto-Refresh Feature for Room SearchesThe room search list for Guest and Random Matches will now automatically refresh every 60 seconds. This means players can leave the search running and have rooms automatically updated and found without having to press the search button repeatedly.■ Persistent Game Rule SettingsAfter changing the game rules and playing a match, the settings will now persist for the duration of the game session. The following game rules will be retained:‐ Game Animation Speed- Supply Rules- Seat Order (for multiplayer on a single device in "With Everyone" mode)■ Overview of "MACHI KORO With Everyone" Online FeaturesThere are three types of online games, each allowing up to 4 players:Friend MatchInvite friends from your Nintendo Switch™ or Steam friends list to play.Guest MatchShare a password with acquaintances via social media to play with only those who know the password.Random MatchMatch and play with players from around the world randomly.■ Introducing Existing FeaturesProfile ExchangeA player’s profile card is automatically created using their Nintendo Switch™ or Steam account name upon first launch. Players can exchange profile cards with players they meet in multiplayer matches. Playing repeatedly with the same player will show relationship status and advice based on game results.Friend GraphFrom your collection of profile cards, the top 20 friends you play with most frequently will be displayed. This feature shows connections between "friends" and their "friends," providing insight into play frequency and relationships.Friend AvatarsWhen certain conditions are met, friends appear as CPUs. This feature is available offline only. Play repeatedly with the same friend to unlock their "avatar," reflecting their win/loss record and facility purchase trends, which can then be selected as a CPU in offline single-player mode. The more you play with different people, the more avatars you can choose from, enriching your single-player experience.[ Product Information ]Title: MACHI KORO With EveryoneNumber of Players: Offline: 1-4, Online: 2-4Playtime: 30 minutesRating: IARC 3+Recommended Age: 7 and upSupported Platforms: Nintendo Switch™, Windows PC (Steam), Steam Deck™Release Date: July 5, 2024

"MACHI KORO With Everyone" is a competitive digital board game. From board game beginners to experts, kids and adults come together!