LABUSA Sponsors SecureTech East Africa Cyber Challenge 2024

SecureTech Cyber Challenge Flyer

LABUSA is excited to announce its sponsorship of the SecureTech Cyber Challenge, a competition to identify the next generation of cybersecurity talent.

This competition is a great platform for aspiring IT professionals to exhibit their skills and gain invaluable experience. We look forward to welcoming the Hackathon winner to our team.”
— Martin Laster

PEARLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LABUSA, an IT and cybersecurity solutions provider, is excited to announce its sponsorship of the Hackathon at Securexpo East Africa 2024. This year's event will feature the SecureTech East Africa Cyber Challenge, a prestigious competition to identify and nurture the next generation of cybersecurity talent.

As part of its commitment to fostering innovation and supporting the cybersecurity community, LABUSA will offer the winner of the Hackathon a paid internship project with the company. This unique opportunity will allow the winner to gain hands-on experience, work alongside industry experts, and contribute to real-world cybersecurity projects. Upon successful completion of the internship, there will also be a possibility for the intern to be offered a position with LABUSA.

The SecureTech East Africa Cyber Challenge is one of the highlights of Securexpo East Africa, the region’s premier security, fire, and safety exhibition. The Hackathon will bring together talented individuals from across the region to tackle complex cybersecurity challenges in a competitive and collaborative environment.

LABUSA’s sponsorship underscores its commitment to advancing cybersecurity education and professional development in Africa. By supporting this initiative, LABUSA aims to contribute to the growth and development of the local cybersecurity workforce, ensuring that the region is well-equipped to address the evolving threats in the digital landscape.

About LABUSA
LAB Information Technology Incorporated (LABUSA) is a managed service provider that enables organizations to build a robust digital business model. We provide managed services through an open hybrid cloud strategy integrating public, private, and on-premises computing systems with intelligent edge devices. Our solution extends the information technology environment's efficiency, security, reliability, and cost-effectiveness. Businesses and governments trust LABUSA to provide cloud-based solutions to reduce costs and manage risk.

For more information, contact LABUSA at 281-393-8003, email PRinfo@labusa.com, or visit www.labusa.com.

