Bones Coffee Company Collaborates with Paramount Consumer Products to Launch New SpongeBob SquarePants-Inspired Collection

The Best Brews from Bikini Bottom Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Animated Nickelodeon Series

CAPE CORAL, Fla., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Take the plunge into the underwater world! In commemoration of the 25th anniversary of Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, Bones Coffee Company announces the launch of its new coffee collection inspired by the fan-favorite animated series.



The craveable collection includes three all new flavors with thematic mugs to go with them.





“So many of our Bones Coffee fans love SpongeBob SquarePants, and we are thrilled to work with Paramount Consumer Products on this new collection celebrating a quarter century of this animated icon,” said Travis Rule, CEO and Co-Owner of Bones Coffee Company, a family-owned and operated business. “We can’t wait for SpongeBob SquarePants superfans and coffee lovers to get their hands on these exciting new flavors.”

The SpongeBob SquarePants collection is available in three flavors:

Turn your day right-side-up with Bikini Bottom Brew coffee, a pineapple upside down cake flavor with buttery cake and hints of caramelized, brown-sugar covered pineapple. It’s your friend to the end!





coffee, a pineapple upside down cake flavor with buttery cake and hints of caramelized, brown-sugar covered pineapple. It’s your friend to the end! Treat yourself to a banana split with Goofy Goober Sundae coffee. This irresistible brew combines smooth ice cream and ripe banana flavors for a delectable treat.





coffee. This irresistible brew combines smooth ice cream and ripe banana flavors for a delectable treat. Whip up a signature dish with Soufflé Symphony coffee. With a harmonious mix of rich, chocolatey layers of flavor, it will make your taste buds sing with delight.



All flavors in Bones Coffee’s SpongeBob SquarePants collection are available in 12 oz. bags of Whole Beans and Ground Coffee ($17.99) and Bones Cups (single-serve coffee pods) ($17.99) at bonescoffee.com and on Amazon . SpongeBob SquarePants-inspired Handthrown Mugs for each flavor are sold separately ($42) at bonescoffee.com .

All Bones Coffee products are made with freshly roasted beans and are Rainforest Alliance Certified.

About Bones Coffee Company

Bones Coffee Company has a passion for coffee and a mission to inject some flavor into an otherwise boring landscape of coffee companies. With over 30 tempting flavors all made with high-quality, freshly roasted beans – from Maple Bacon to Holy Cannoli – plus single origin offerings and blends, Bones Coffee products are keto-friendly with no sugar or artificial sweeteners. Family-owned and operated with more than 90 local employees in Florida, Bones ships to consumers worldwide and is now expanding in retail. Learn more at bonescoffee.com and follow @bonescoffeecompany on Instagram and Facebook and @bonescoffeeco on YouTube and Twitter .

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by a diverse slate of consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products’ portfolio is based on content from platforms including Paramount+, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), cable networks (including MTV, Nickelodeon and Showtime), and Paramount Pictures. Additionally, the division operates Paramount Game Studios. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world’s most beloved, iconic franchises. To view our range of consumer products and Paramount branded apparel, visit ParamountShop.com.

© 2024 Viacom. SpongeBob SquarePants created by Stephen Hillenburg.

