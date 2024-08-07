Water and Sanitation on Mpumalanga water levels

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) calls the public to be more conservative and use the available water wisely and sparingly as water levels continue to drop in the listed dams, water management areas (WMA), and districts of the Mpumalanga Province.

The latest Department of Water and Sanitation weekly state of reservoirs report of 05 August 2024 shows that the average dam levels in the Mpumalanga Province recorded a further drop from last week’s 91.7% to 91.2%. In the Water Management Areas (WMA), the Olifants WMA dropped from 82.3% to 81.7% and the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA dropped from 92.7% to 92.1%. Water levels also dropped in the three districts of the province with Ehlanzeni dropping from 95.0% to 94.0%, Gert Sibande dropping from 88.4% to 87.9%, and Nkangala dropping from 94.3% to 93.9%.

The report also shows that the water levels in the Mpumalanga Province are lower than the same period last year when the average dam levels stood at 97.1%, the Olifants WMA at 89.5%, the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA at 97.3%, Ehlanzeni at 99.8%, Gert Sibande at 94.1%, and Nkangala at 99.7%.

In Ehlanzeni District and the Lowveld, only Primkop Dam recorded some improvement, slightly increasing from 72.0% to 72.2% and Da Gama Dam remained unchanged at 94.6%.

The rest of the listed dams in Ehlanzeni District and the Lowveld recorded declines in water levels. Blyderivierpoort Dam dropped from 93.0% to 91.4%, Buffelskloof from 83.8% to 82.2%, Driekoppies from 96.7% to 96.2%, Longmere from 83.2% to 79.4%, Klipkopjes from 95.5% to 95.3%, Witklip from 97.9% to 97.0%, Kwena from 95.2% to 93.8%, Inyaka from 98.0% to 96.8%, and Ohrigstad from 49.5% to 48.0%.

In Gert Sibande District, Jericho Dam is the only listed dam that recorded some improvement, increasing from 70.9% to 71.3% and Morgenstond Dam remained unchanged at 84.0%.

The listed dams that recorded declines in Gert Sibande District include Grootdraai Dam dropping from 84.4% to 83.6%, Nooitgedacht from 85.4% to 84.7%, Vygeboom from 100.2% to 100.1%, Westoe from 49.3% to 47.4%, and Heyshope from 98.5% to 98.3%.

Witbank Dam at 94.9% is the only listed dam that remained unchanged in the Nkangala District with the rest recording declines. Middelburg Dam dropped from 91.0% to 90.5%, Loskop Dam dropped from 97.3% to 96.9%, and Rhenosterkop / Mkhombo Dam dropped from 89.5% to 89.0%.

In light of the continuing decline in water levels and the fact that this year’s levels are lower than last year, the Department of Water and Sanitation reminds the public that South Africa is a dry and water scarce country where every drop counts as water has no substitute, and this makes water conservation everybody’s business to ensure reliable and sustainable water supply for the current and future generations

DWS further encourages the public to protect water resources from pollution to ensure sustainable freshwater supply and water security.

For more information, contact Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation on 060 561 8935 or Themba Khoza on 066 301 6962

