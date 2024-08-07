Enterprise Network Innovator Nile is a CRN 2024 Tech Innovator Award Winner

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nile, a pioneer revolutionizing enterprise networking through AI and zero-trust security, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Nile as a Winner of the 2024 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. Nile is being recognized for its Nile Access Service in the Networking - Enterprise category.

This annual award showcases innovative vendors in the IT channel across 37 distinct technology categories ranging from cloud to storage to networking to security. The 2024 Winners were selected by a panel of CRN editors who reviewed hundreds of vendor entries and solution provider testimonials. Standout innovations were determined using multiple criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and ability to address customer and partner needs.

“Winning this award, particularly against a field of such amazing enterprise network innovators, really demonstrates how Nile is addressing the ‘hair on fire’ pain points of today’s network architects,” said Pankaj Patel, Nile’s co-founder and CEO. “We are truly building a new model for the enterprise network; one that addresses the growth risk and massive operational burden of today’s enterprise LAN architecture. Through the application of zero-trust security and AI and automation, this new model is a reality today. Congratulations to the entire Nile team for making this possible”

About the Nile Access Service

The Nile Access Service is powered by a new approach to enterprise networking that combines cloud native software delivery, AI and automation, built-in zero-trust networking security, and custom-built wired, wireless, and sensor network infrastructure in an “as-a-Service” offering. Unlike legacy, product-centric Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) offerings, the Nile Access Service was built from the ground up with powerful AI applications to automate and orchestrate traditionally manual network operations. It offers a standardized system design, a single data store, and an integrated software stack to deliver guaranteed performance, coverage, capacity, and availability for wired and wireless LAN connectivity. With per-user and per-square-foot consumption options available, all service capabilities include high-performance hardware and software components, 24/7 support, and zero upfront capital expense.

“We are inspired by the commitment to continuous innovation among this year’s CRN Tech Innovator Award winners and Winners. Each of these technology vendors delivers cutting-edge offerings that meet evolving customer needs and create new opportunities for solution providers,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel company. “We look forward to future innovations from the recipients and to seeing how they advance success across the channel.”

The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the August issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators.

To learn more about the Nile Access Service, visit https://nilesecure.com/solutions/nile-access-service

About Nile:

Nile is disrupting the enterprise network market by modernizing IT operations with a new AI networking architecture, delivering enterprise networks entirely as a service. For the first time in the industry, the Nile Access Service integrates zero-trust security and offers performance guarantees for connectivity, coverage, and availability. With Nile, IT organizations close the gap between their digital aspirations and legacy realities, reduce their total cost of ownership by more than 60%, and recover critical IT resources while their users gain superior connectivity. For more information, visit nilesecure.com/journey .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

