Introducing YAWN - The World’s First Meme Token to Give Holders Profits From a Billion Dollar Ecosystem

Amsterdam, Netherlands, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meet Yawn, the sleepiest member of the Boys Club. The YAWN meme token is based on a character-driven story about Yawn, the sleepiest would-be member of the Boy's Club group. $YAWN enables holders to earn profits from businesses and services developed under the Yawn brand. The mission is to make Yawn a household name, fostering a community that amplifies its brand's influence.

In an environment where AI and related technology are quickly adding to the fintech innovations of past years, $YAWN represents one of the newest and brightest opportunities in its area of the market. Some of its attributes and background position this “meme-coin” for a bright future.

A Well Funded and Experienced Marketing Team

The Yawn's World ecosystem is backed by e-commerce marketing moguls with a legacy of 8-9 figure successes, ensuring that $YAWN will achieve widespread recognition and adoption. Yawn's team is dedicated to making Yawn a household name, with extensive plans to promote the brand across multiple channels.

Exciting Merchandise and a Compelling Product Lineup

There’s also a vibrant line of merchandise propping up the brand, including hats, plushies (small and large sizes,) and hoodies and shirts. By building off of the iconic and colorful character and his story, Yawn is drawing a picture for a market niche that wants relatable fintech in hand. With celebrity endorsements and a massive influencer campaign, you'll soon be able to buy Yawn products on Amazon and TikTok shop while getting $5 back in $YAWN with every bottle sold.

In addition, a line of vitamins and supplements is being worked on, and a unique collection of Yawn NFTs is moving toward the minting stage.

Yawn is not slowing down there - a dedicated team has been hired to start on the development of a Yawn Sleep App where you’ll be able to optimize your sleep patterns and an AI wallet - a chatbot that will do everything and anything you need to do crypto-related just by chatting with it.

For all Gaming lovers, Yawn will be creating a web3 groundbreaking game that integrates Yawn tokens and NFTs, offering rewards and engaging experiences,



Tokenomics & Security

Total Supply: 8,000,000,000

0% Tax: No transaction fees on trades.

80% Liquidity Locked: Ensuring stability with a $75K ETH match for 365 days.

10% Development Fund: Time-locked for 90 days, released daily.

5% Marketing Fund: Time-locked for 60 days, released daily.

5% CEX Fund: Reserved for future centralized exchange listings.

Any unused funds from the time-locked allocations will be directed towards liquidity, burned, or added to the staking pool.

Yawn has been audited by one of the exclusive Coinmarketcap Auditors Cyberscope - https://www.cyberscope.io/audits/yawn?slug=yawn

Roadmap

Phase 1: Token Launch, Marketing blitz and Brand establishment including a premium supplement and merchandise brand - celebrity endorsements and a massive influencer campaign where you’ll be able to buy its products on Amazon and TikTok shops

Phase 2: Community Building and unique NFT collection release, CEX listing

Phase 3: GPU/Node services, YAWN AI Sleep app, Trading & Wallet app

Phase 4: Yawn Game development and DAO empowerment

How to Buy $YAWN: User Directions



You can buy $YAWN by registering on a centralized exchange MEXC - https://www.mexc.com/exchange/YAWN_USDT or by buying on Uniswap:

Create a Wallet: Download and set up your wallet of choice (we recommend Metamask.io). Ensure that your recovery phrase is kept in a secure location and not shared with anyone. Buy Some ETH: Purchase ETH directly through Metamask, transfer it from another wallet, or buy it on a centralized exchange and withdraw it to your wallet. Go to Uniswap: Visit Uniswap and connect your wallet. Paste the $YAWN contract address (0x881d4C8618D68872fA404518B2460eA839A02a6a) into the field to select $YAWN for swapping. Swap ETH for $YAWN: Choose the amount you wish to trade, click "swap", and confirm the transaction. Congratulations, you are now a proud holder of $YAWN.

Join the Yawn Community

If you are drawn to this rapidly expanding brand campaign, adopt the Yawn lifestyle and join their dynamic community. Engage with them on social media, actively participate in their projects, and contribute to establishing Yawn as a well-known brand.

Website – www.yawnsworld.com

Telegram - https://t.me/yawnsworld

X - https://x.com/yawnsworld

info(at)yawnsworld.com