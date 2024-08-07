SourceOne Global Partners and Qualitas Health form a strategic partnership to deliver patented, clinically proven algae-based omega-3 solutions to the global marketplace

Derived from triple-patented technology, AlmegaPL® is the first and only commercially available microalgae derived photosynthetic source of long-chain omega fatty acids available for human consumption.

CHICAGO, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SourceOne Global Partners is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Qualitas Health, Inc (dba iwi life) to introduce U.S.-produced microalgae omega-3 ingredients, trademarked AlmegaPL®, to the global marketplace. This collaboration positions both companies as pioneers in the emerging plant-based omega-3 industry, with a laser focus on environmental sustainability and overcoming omega-3 supply chain concerns. Qualitas Health will apply its expertise in microalgae production and clinical research while SourceOne will leverage its sales, marketing, and distribution infrastructure to serve leading nutraceutical, functional food, beverage, and animal nutrition brands.



“Forming partnerships with ingredient manufacturers who deeply value innovation, intellectual property, and robust supporting science remains SourceOne’s priority. This commitment underscores our dedication to our global network of brand partners and contract manufacturers that we’ve built over the past 21 years,” said Jesse Lopez, CEO and Founder of SourceOne. “Our new partnership with Qualitas Health marks a significant milestone in the omega-3 industry, allowing us to offer our valued customers substantial differentiation through patented and clinically proven AlmegaPL® solutions across a broad range of product applications.”

AlmegaPL ® uses a proprietary strain of photoautotrophic microalgae Nannochloropsis that produces an omega-3 extract that’s been clinically confirmed by two published studies to decrease remnant cholesterol by up to 25%. 1,2

AlmegaPL ® has significant and valuable regulatory clearance, being listed as an NDI in the United States by the FDA and as a medicine in Australia by the TGA.

has significant and valuable regulatory clearance, being listed as an NDI in the United States by the FDA and as a medicine in Australia by the TGA. This unique omega-3 is also suitable for vegans, vegetarians, observers of kosher and halal, and is Non-GMO verified.

Aside from valuable omega-3 essential fatty acids, AlmegaPL ® also contains the following antioxidants that provide health benefits and protect the omega-3 against oxidation: glycolipids, phospholipids, chlorophyll A, lutein, omega-7, beta-carotene, and zeaxanthin. AlmegaPL ® is the only phototrophic marine algae source of omega-3 that is grown and produced at an industrial scale in one of the largest algae farming facilities in the world.

Qualitas Health currently holds patents for AlmegaPL® in 18 countries including the US.



“SourceOne has an unrivaled reputation for its sales and marketing expertise of innovative ingredients and life science technologies,” said Tom Dimke, CEO of Qualitas Health. “With a global distribution infrastructure and an unmatched technology partner exchange that adds value to AlmegaPL® ingredients, SourceOne is the perfect partner to exclusively represent the Qualitas Health algae-based omega-3 portfolio to leading brands around the world.”

The distinct polar lipid structure and emulsion properties of AlmegaPL® have been clinically shown to provide 1.7 times improved absorption into the bloodstream.3 Additionally, Lopez confirmed that the company will offer AlmegaPL® formulated with SourceOne’s VESIsorb® drug delivery system, which has been shown to improve the AUC of omega-3 fatty acids by 26-fold as demonstrated in a pharmaceutical omega-3 pharmacokinetic study.4

AlmegaPL® is available immediately as both a lipid-based ingredient as well as in full turnkey softgel solutions that can be marketed in condition-specific categories such as cardiovascular health, cognitive function, eye health, prenatal health, metabolic health, and joint health.

About SourceOne Global Partners

Since 2003, SourceOne has been a provider of health and wellness solutions to leading medical, healthcare, and pharmacy brands around the world. It has established a global reputation for delivering novel formulations that are created through scientific research and innovative product development. Its focus is on clinically proven formulations, combined with technologically-advanced and patented delivery systems with applications in nutritional supplements, pharmaceuticals, functional foods and beverages, and cosmetics. For more information, please visit www.sourceoneglobal.com.

About Qualitas Health

Qualitas Health produces high-value vegan ingredients based on microalgae. With deep experience and expertise in algae cultivation and extraction, Qualitas Health has developed a proprietary technology for strain selection, sustainable algae farming, harvesting and oil processing. This allows for the effective production of premium omega-3 algae oil for a wide range of applications. The company's flagship product is AlmegaPL®, a vegan, polar lipid-structured omega-3 oil. Qualitas operates a 360-acre microalgae farm in Imperial, Texas and is the owner of the established consumer brand, iwi life. For more information, please visit www.iwilife.com.

References:

