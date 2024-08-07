Yamaha Announces All-New Wolverine RMAX4 1000 Adventure Side-by-Side

All-New 4-Seat Model Features Full-Size Rear Cab, Dump Bed, Premium Comfort, and More

MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, expands its Proven Off-Road lineup of recreational Side-by-Side (SxS) models with the unveiling of the all-new 2025 Wolverine RMAX4 1000. Raising the bar for premium off-road family adventures and all-around multi-purpose use, the Wolverine RMAX4 1000 offers a full-size rear cabin to comfortably fit adult passengers, added cargo space, and a rear dump bed. The all-new RMAX4 1000 also adopts multiple all-new Yamaha REAL World Tech developments, including an enhanced On-Command 4WD system now featuring Turf Mode, selectable Electric Power Steering (EPS), an all-new Adventure Pro system, and more.



“The all-new Yamaha Wolverine RMAX4 1000 sets a new standard in off-road family adventures with its unparalleled comfort, capability, and versatility,” said Ryan Stiver, Yamaha’s motorsports business planning director. “Yamaha is excited to offer another Proven Off-Road Side-by-Side that delivers exceptional experiences for families and adventurer-seekers alike, no matter the terrain or task.”





Key Features of the All-New 2025 Yamaha Wolverine RMAX4 1000 :

Newly enhanced On-Command 4WD with faster front-differential engagement and disengagement, and an all-new Turf Mode featuring an unlocking rear differential for expanded home utility use.

Higher output EPS with selectable High, Standard, and Low modes, plus an added 4WD Diff-Lock map for maximum driver comfort and confidence in challenging terrain.

All-new Adventure Pro featuring a 7-inch screen offering a variety of vehicle readouts, along with Bluetooth capability for connected devices, and new MTX audio system.

All-new rearview camera automatically displayed on the Adventure Pro when shifted in reverse or manually selected by the user.

All-new 4.3-inch color thin-film-transistor (TFT) meter equipped on Limited models with a variety of vehicle readouts for added customization.

Advanced spring rate and damping suspension settings for improved ride quality in a variety of terrain and speeds.

All-new brake system with new calipers, pad material, and more to provide ideal braking power and feel with reduced brake noise.

Larger, relocated dashboard wet storage area for enhanced quality feel and function.

Yamaha’s Proven Off-Road reliability and durability, including an industry-exclusive 10-Year Belt Warranty.







High-Performance Capability and Comfort in a Premium Adventure Side-by-Side

The all-new 2025 Wolverine RMAX4 1000 maximizes comfort, versatility, and next-level fit and finish in Yamaha’s most feature-rich SxS to date. Powered by Yamaha’s stout 999cc DOHC, eight-valve, parallel-twin engine, the all-new RMAX4 1000 delivers smooth and consistent power delivery in a variety of terrain. The new On-Command system includes 2WD, 4WD limited slip, 4WD full-differential lock, and now an all-new Turf Mode with an unlocking rear differential for expanded home utility use. To best suit driver preferences, the all-new RMAX4 1000 is equipped with Yamaha’s new higher-output torque- and speed-sensitive EPS with selectable High, Standard, and Low modes, delivering maximum comfort and confidence in challenging terrain. Reducing driver fatigue, an additional 4WD full-differential lock EPS setting is automatically applied when the On-Command setting is engaged. The RMAX4 1000’s parallel-twin engine, featuring Yamaha’s YCC-T drive-by-wire technology, is further optimized with Yamaha’s D-Mode, offering three power delivery settings (Sport, Trail, and Crawl) at the turn of a dial to match the terrain and driver mindset, while still providing full engine power.





Roomy Cabin and Technology Upgrades for Improved Driver and Passenger Comfort

The all-new 2025 Wolverine RMAX4 1000 is the ideal family and friend adventure SxS, with a full-size rear cabin to comfortably fit adult passengers, even on all-day rides. More comfort and convenience features include new rear passenger grip handles, sloped, textured footrests for increased support, and full-sized doors for easier passenger ingress and egress. A defining interior characteristic of the Wolverine RMAX 1000 lineup is premium automotive-style features, including tactile driver controls, interior lighting, strategically placed soft touchpoints for knees, a rubber over-molded tilt steering wheel, adjustable seatbelts and driver’s seat, center console storage and accessory switch, a new MTX audio system, and more. The rear cabin also features a new 23-liter dry storage area with a USB port and cable slots to keep devices charged and out of the elements when traversing terrain.





An all-new Yamaha Adventure Pro enhances exploration with multiple high-tech features. Now with Bluetooth integration, users can connect their devices to receive call and text notifications, as well as control audio functions from the 7-inch display. The onscreen display shows navigation, multiple new vehicle readouts, controls the new factory installed MTX Audio System, and more. The Wolverine RMAX4 1000 Limited is also equipped with an all-new rearview camera (prewired on XT-R), which is automatically displayed on the Adventure Pro when the vehicle is shifted into reverse, or when manually turned on by the user.





The RMAX4 1000 Limited is also equipped with an all-new TFT meter, providing a variety of high-tech display options on a premium 4.3” color screen with different display styles (Classic, Sport, and Adventure) in both light and dark modes. Information displayed on the all-new TFT meter includes a tachometer, water temperature, On-Command, D-Mode, iQS, and EPS indicators, battery voltage, service reminders, and more.

Donning FOX QS3 shocks on the XT-R, and FOX iQS suspension on the Limited, the all-new RMAX4 1000 features 16.9-inches of rear, and 14.2-inches of front travel with new suspension tuning to maximize comfort and capability across various terrains and speeds. Like the RMAX2 1000 models, the new RMAX4 1000 receives the rugged and popular 30-inch Maxxis Carnivore tires in a “square setup” (same size all around) configuration.

Boasting 13.8-inches of ground clearance at a 118-inch wheelbase, the Wolverine RMAX4 1000 can REALize Your Adventure over challenging terrain with family and friends, and while tackling chores around the home and farm. When the trail ride ends and work begins, this Wolverine is fully equipped for even the toughest of tasks, thanks to its 2,000-pound towing capacity and versatile 600-pound capacity piston-assist dumping cargo bed.





Proven Off-Road Confidence

The 2025 Wolverine RMAX4 1000 is built with pride and Assembled in the USA at Yamaha’s manufacturing facility in Newnan, Georgia, delivering the durability, reliability, and superior build-quality off-road enthusiasts around the world demand and expect from Yamaha.

Owners can drive with confidence, thanks to Yamaha’s industry-best Ultramatic automatic transmission, which is backed by the unmatched Yamaha 10-Year Belt Warranty. Furthering capability, the 2025 Wolverine RMAX4 1000 features an all-new brake system with updated calipers, pad material, front and rear hoses, and mounting knuckles for enhanced braking power, brake-pedal engagement, and reduced brake noise.

The Wolverine RMAX4 1000 is also designed for seamless accessory integration of Yamaha Genuine Accessories to ensure confident installation and performance that meets expectations. These factory-designed, tested, and approved accessories include multiple windshield options, rearview mirrors, brush guards, hard cab-enclosure systems with lockable doors, and more, enabling owners to easily tailor their Wolverine RMAX4 1000 to their specific needs, preferences, and adventures.

The all-new 2025 Yamaha Wolverine RMAX4 1000 will be available fall of this year at Yamaha dealers nationwide. The XT-R sports painted bodywork with a color-matched interior, beadlock wheels, and a factory-installed WARN VRX 4,500-pound winch, starting at $27,999 MSRP. The RMAX4 1000 Limited is available with painted body work, color matched interior, WARN VRX 4,500-pound winch, and FOX iQS switch-controlled suspension, starting at $29,199 MSRP.

To discover the thrilling possibilities of the new Wolverine RMAX4 1000 and explore Yamaha’s complete lineup of Proven Off-Road vehicles, including a comprehensive selection of Yamaha Genuine Accessories, visit YamahaMotorsports.com or your local Yamaha dealer. Stay connected with Yamaha on social media by following @YamahaOutdoors or @YamahaMotorUSA, or by searching the following hashtags on all platforms: #Yamaha #Wolverine #RMAX1000 #WolverineRMAX41000 #RMAX41000 #ProvenOffRoad #AssembledInUSA #REALizeYourAdventure #Yamaha10YearBelt

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company’s ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars [sold, serviced, and distributed by Yamaha Golf-Car Company], Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, three corporate offices in Georgia, as well as facilities in Wisconsin, Alabama, and Florida. YMUS subsidiaries Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America (YMMC), based in Georgia, and Yamaha Jet Boat Manufacturing U.S.A. (YJBM) based in Tennessee, each assemble and manufacture selected Yamaha brand products. YMUS owns Skeeter Boats [Texas] with its division G3 Boats [Missouri]. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company, Inc. (YMSC) with subsidiary Siren Marine [Rhode Island] and divisions Bennett Marine [Florida], Yamaha Marine Rotational Molders [Wisconsin] and Yamaha Precision Propeller Inc. [Indiana].

Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, USA (Yamaha Financial Services), an affiliate of YMUS, offers financing solutions to support Yamaha Dealers and loyal Yamaha Customers nationwide. Yamaha Financial Services provides retail and commercial financing for the diverse line of Yamaha brand motor products based out of Cypress, CA and Marietta, GA.

SxS vehicles are recommended for use only by licensed drivers 16 years and older.

Visit YamahaMotorsports.com for Yamaha 10-Year Belt Warranty terms and conditions.

