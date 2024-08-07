A Free Webinar from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

New York, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) is hosting a free webinar, “Timing is Everything: Repeated Neurocognitive Assessments Can Help Us Understand Symptom Patterns in Bulimia Nervosa” on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET. The presenter, Laura A. Berner, Ph.D., is an Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Principal Investigator at the Center for Computational Psychiatry / Center of Excellence in Eating and Weight Disorders, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Dr. Berner is also the recipient of a BBRF 2020 Young Investigator Grant. The host, Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., is the President & CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, and host of the public television series Healthy Minds. Register today to learn more about identifying neurobiological mechanisms to understand symptom patterns in bulimia.

Eating disorders are disabling and often chronic mental health conditions that can be potentially life-threatening. Most research to date has assumed that stable, "trait-like" differences--like impulsivity or cognitive inflexibility--define individuals with eating disorders. However, altered decision-making and brain responses when the body is in particular states may better account for the under-controlled binge eating and prolonged periods of over-controlled caloric restriction that can occur within the same individual. Dr. Berner will review research using repeated-measures neuroimaging and cognitive tasks to shed light on the mechanisms underlying cyclical symptoms of bulimia nervosa.

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $450 million to fund more than 5,400 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

