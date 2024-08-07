Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya briefs media on President’s public programme, 7 Aug

Presidential Spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya will on Wednesday, 07 August 2024 host a media briefing to update the public on the President’s public programme and other topical issues related to the Presidency.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Wednesday 07 August 2024

Time: 12:30

Venue: Union Buildings, Media Centre

RSVP: Members of the media wishing to attend the media briefing in person are requested to submit their details to patience@presidency.gov.za.

Media following remotely can text their questions to 083 376 9468. The media briefing will be streamed live and the link will be shared prior.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@enquires.gov.za

