Water and Sanitation on Integrated Vaal River System water levels

The Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) is currently stable at 80.6%, a 0,4% decrease from last week’s 81.0%. Last year at this time it was at a more satisfactory 95.7%.

This week, the Vaal Dam, an integral part of the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS), remained at a level below 50%, recording 49.1%, a 0.6% dip, down from 49.7% the previous week. Comparatively, during the equivalent period last year, the dam boasted a higher capacity of 89.3%.

The water level at Grootdraai Dam experienced a slight decrease from 84.5% to 83.6% this week, compared to its capacity of 91.2% last year.

Bloemhof Dam, a significant reservoir, experienced an increase in water levels from 90.6% to 91.0% this week. During the corresponding period last year, the dam maintained a steady level at 102.5%.

Sterkfontein Dam has remained above the 90% mark despite experiencing a minor dip in water level at 98.3% from last week’s 98.5. It recorded a higher capacity of 100.5% last year.

The Mohale and Katse dams in Lesotho are currently in good condition, despite the water levels at both dams experiencing a slight decline this week.

The water level at Katse Dam decreased to 73.2% from last week’s 74.5% currently, a decrease from the 92.0% level recorded during the same period last year. Conversely, Mohale Dam's water level has dropped to 100.7% from last week’s 100.8%. Last year, Mohale Dam registered a slightly lower capacity of 98.2%.

Despite a modest reduction in water levels across critical water sources, the Department of Water and Sanitation consistently advises residents of Gauteng to exercise caution in their water usage.

