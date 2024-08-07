Ann Coltart, champion of equality and the ultimate stalwart, has died aged 82

Colleagues at the NUJ recall Ann’s kindness, sense of humour and huge contribution to the union.

Ann with sister delegates at the TUC Women's Conference in March.

Ann joined the NUJ in the early 1960s when she worked for the Birkenhead News and since then she has been a member of a whole host of the union’s councils and committees including the Equality Council, Disabled Members’ Council, Scottish Executive Council and 60+ Council. She was a member of the appeals tribunal and had spell on the national executive council.

Just days before her death, she was working on motions to the STUC Women’s Conference.

Ann moved to London working on a number of newspapers in the capital and then the Swindon Advertiser. She was also a theatre administrator and adult literacy lecturer in London. Ann spent time in living in a commune on Greenham Common, as part of the women’s peace camp set up in the 1980s to protest against nuclear weapons being placed at RAF Greenham Common, Berkshire. She later moved to Scotland, initially to Argyll, then Glasgow where she was a freelance writer.

Michelle Stanistreet, general secretary, said: “Ann was a true star of the NUJ, someone who served the union in many ways over her lifetime. Ann had a rare mix of political nous, empathy, willingness to put her shoulder to the wheel, and humour in abundance. Her trade union activism was rooted in practicality as well as principle – always ready to help you out, get stuck in, serve you up a lovely meal or put you up for the night. That combination propelled her love and support for the union’s benevolent charity, NUJ Extra, which she promoted and fundraised for throughout her time in the NUJ. Ann will be much missed.”

Natasha Hirst, NUJ president, said: "Ann was a fearless champion for equality who lived life very much on her terms. Her contributions over the decades extended across numerous NUJ councils, STUC and TUC conferences, as well as in her branch. I'm grateful for her many letters and words full of wisdom and humour, for occasionally being a bad influence and always being at the ready to show solidarity and support. We've lost a true trade union comrade from our NUJ family and Ann will be missed tremendously."

Séamus Dooley, assistant general secretary, said: “There has always been a special affinity between the Scottish and Irish delegates at DM. Where there was carousing, slagging or arguing Ann was never far away.

At Delegate Meetings the representatives of the various industrial and executive councils are seated together. Ann wore many metaphorical hats in her union capacities but wherever she sat you could be sure of some well-aimed barbs and shrewd, side comments from a woman who had no time for grandstanding.

“Ann never took herself too seriously, but she was serious about the NUJ, about the union's core function and about the welfare of members. Her authenticity and integrity shone through.

“All of us will miss her laughter, her joy, her friendship, her passion for the causes she embraced. I have a fond, personal memory of Ann at a party in Glasgow singing, slightly out tune but with typical gusto, Brecht's Alabama Song.”

Oh, moon of Alabama

We now must say goodbye

We've lost our good old mama

And must have whisky, oh, you know why

Jim Symons said: “I first met and made friends with Ann more than 30 years ago. She was a real socialist warrior who spent her whole life supporting and fighting for the underdog. Ann was a pioneer of the union, and she was true fighter for equality and justice. There was barely a picket or rally in Glasgow which she failed to support. She was a great friend to Dundee branch, having attended many of our meetings. Ann was one of the most committed socialists I have ever known, and I, like many others will miss her dearly. Rest in peace comrade.”

Nick McGowan-Lowe, NUJ national organiser Scotland, said: “Ann’s infinite knowledge of the union, her dedication to equalities issues and her utter pragmatism made her a pillar of the Scottish Executive Council as well as numerous other NUJ committees who benefited from her kindness, humour, and wise advice. I remember her guidance from when I first became an activist, and valued her contributions to the NUJ’s Scottish office when I became an official. She was someone who could be relied upon to speak things as they are, and to cut through to the core of any issue. She will be sadly missed.”

James Doherty, chair of Glasgow branch, said: “When we describe people as a stalwart, we are using hyperbole. Ann did more for the cause of equality than any other member of the NUJ and I will miss her. She is a loss, to all of us. Thank goodness we had her in our lives.”

Sara Lewis, vice-chair of the Equality Council, said: “Ann was a legend and a fearless champion of women’s rights as well as equality in general. I always loved spending time with her, she was just great! I will miss her very much on the Equality Council.”

Chris Wheal said: “She was a stalwart. I loved her phone calls and the letters she sent me with advice and support when I was NUJ Extra chair.”

Frances Rafferty, serving officer of the Equality Council, said: “Ann was a tremendous trade unionist and fighter for equality. She was immensely kind and generous to colleagues, especially first-time delegates to the Women’s TUC conference. Her contributions to the Equality Council were always valued. And, she was great fun.”

Picture of Ann: credit Natasha Hirst

