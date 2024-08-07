SYLA Technologies Announces Notice of Subscription to CUMICA CORPORATION’s Third-Party Allotment of New Shares

TOKYO, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SYT) (“SYLA” or “the Company”), operator of the largest membership real estate crowd-funding platform in Japan, Rimawari-kun, announced that its Board of Directors has resolved on August 7, 2024, to subscribe to a third-party allotment of shares (the Third-Party Allotment), as announced by CUMICA in the “Notice Regarding Issuance of New Shares through Third-Party Allotment.”



1. Outline of the Third-Party Allotment

(1) Payment date August 28, 2024 (2) Number of new shares to be issued 1,470,500 shares of common stock (3) Issue price 408 yen per share (4) Amount of financing 599,964,000 yen (5) Method of offering or allotment

(Allottee) Third-party allotment

(SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd.: 1,470,500 shares) (6) Others Each of the above items shall be subject to the effectiveness of the notification in accordance with the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law.



2. Purpose and Reason for the Subscription

CUMICA operates in the development and sales of family condominiums, primarily in Saitama Prefecture. Its condominium brands, BELLE DEMEURE and BELJOUR, are particularly noted for their high quality and environmental considerations, showcasing its advanced construction techniques. CUMICA has operated real estate development and construction business while leveraging its unique creativity and cost-effective business model developed through 40 years of condominium development focused on local communities.

On January 23, 2024, SYLA entered into a capital and business alliance agreement with CUMICA. SYLA and CUMICA specialize in the planning, development, and sales of investment condominiums in the Tokyo metropolitan areas and family-type condominiums in the Saitama Prefecture, respectively. The two companies are exploring new, synergistic product concepts, such as Combined Residence (blend of family and single-room layouts within a single building) and Senior Tech Mansion (Nursing care x IoT senior tech condominium).

Through this collaboration, both companies aim to leverage its distinct strengths and expertise, complement each other’s business models, and create significant business synergies in the future. Specifically, the two companies are working on joint condominium development projects in Omiya and Kawasaki.

3. Amount of Subscription

(1) Basis and Specifics of the Calculation of the Amount to be Paid

Since the most recent share price of CUMICA’s common stock is considered an appropriate representation of CUMICA’s shareholder value, the issue price was set at 408 yen, representing the closing price of CUMICA's common stock on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on August 6, 2024, the business day before the board resolution on the Third-Party Allotment dated August 7, 2024.

Regarding the basis for calculating the above issue price, the Company believes it complies with the Japan Securities Dealers Association’s Rules Concerning Handling of Allotment of New Shares to Third Parties and does not constitute a particularly favorable amount as defined in Article 199, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act.

4. Major Shareholders and Voting Rights Ratio of CUMICA after the Subscription

Before subscription After subscription SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. 20.98 % SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. 30.63 % The Musashino Bank, Ltd. 2.93 % The Musashino Bank, Ltd. 2.57 % The Tokyo Higashi Shinkin Bank 1.89 % The Tokyo Higashi Shinkin Bank 1.66 % JPMorgan Securities Japan Co., Ltd. 1.12 % JPMorgan Securities Japan Co., Ltd. 0.98 % Koeikai Stock Ownership Association 0.96 % Koeikai Stock Ownership Association 0.84 % Tadashi Konuma 0.78 % Tadashi Konuma 0.69 % Akie Konuma 0.74 % Akie Konuma 0.65 % Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. 0.74 % Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. 0.65 % Tadao Imai 0.68 % Tadao Imai 0.59 % BNYM SA/NV FOR BNYM FOR BNY GCM CLIENT ACCOUNTS M LSCB RD 0.51 % BNYM SA/NV FOR BNYM FOR BNY GCM CLIENT ACCOUNTS M LSCB RD 0.45 %

(Note) 1. The major shareholder composition (top 10 shareholders) before the Third-Party Allotment is based on CUMICA's shareholder register as of May 31, 2024.

5. Outline of the Issuance

(1) Type and number of shares to be offered 1,470,500 shares of CUMICA’s common stock (2) Issue price 408 yen per share (3) Total amount of issue price 599,964,600 yen (4) Capital and capital reserve to be increased Capital: 299,982,000 yen

Capital reserve: 299,982,000 yen (5) Application deadline August 28, 2024 (6) Payment date August 28, 2024 (7) Method of offering or allotment Third-party allotment (8) Allottee and number of shares to be allotted SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd.

1,470,500 shares (9) Others Each of the above items shall be subject to the effectiveness of the securities registration statement in accordance with the Financial Securities and Exchange Law.

6. Outline of the Counterparty (as of June 30, 2024)

(1) Company name CUMICA CORPORATION (2) Location 389-1, Kimmei-cho, Soka City, Saitama, Japan (3) Title and name of representative Shinichi Sakamoto, Chief Executive Officer (4) Business Real estate and general construction (5) Capital 2,000 million yen (6) Date of Establishment June 1979 (7) Major Shareholders and shareholding Ratio

(as of May 31, 2024) SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd.

The Musashino Bank, Ltd.

The Tokyo Higashi Shinkin Bank

JPMorgan Securities Japan Co., Ltd. 20.98%

2.93%

1.89%

1.12%



