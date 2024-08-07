Global Surface Disinfectant Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the Forecast Period (2024 – 2034): A Report by TNR, The Niche Research

Increasing Regulatory Requirements and Heightened Awareness of Hygiene Standards are Driving Robust Growth in the Global Surface Disinfectant Market

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global surface disinfectant market has experienced significant growth and transformation over the past few years, driven by heightened awareness of hygiene and sanitation standards. This market is poised for continued expansion due to several key factors, trends, and emerging opportunities.

One of the primary growth drivers for the global surface disinfectant market is the increased emphasis on health and hygiene, a trend accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic heightened awareness of the importance of effective surface sanitation in preventing the spread of infectious diseases, leading to a surge in demand for disinfectant products across various sectors, including healthcare, hospitality, and residential environments. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and infections has spurred a growing demand for surface disinfectants as preventive measures. Regulatory bodies worldwide are also enforcing stricter sanitation standards, which further propels market growth. The expansion of the healthcare sector, driven by an aging global population, is another critical factor, as hospitals and clinics increasingly adopt disinfectant solutions to maintain sterile environments.

Global Surface Disinfectant Market: Key Datapoints





Market Value in 2023



US$ 5.9 Bn







Market Value Forecast by 2034



US$ 13.5 Bn







Growth Rate







7.8%



Historical Data







2016 – 2022



Base Year







2023



Forecast Data







2024 - 2034

Several notable trends are shaping the surface disinfectant market. The market is witnessing a shift towards eco-friendly and sustainable disinfectant products, as consumers and businesses become more environmentally conscious. The shift towards biodegradable ingredients and recyclable packaging is a significant trend in many industries. Moreover, the advancement of cutting-edge disinfecting technologies, like electrostatic sprayers and UV-C light devices, is significantly improving the effectiveness and efficiency of surface disinfection. The surface disinfectant market is also seeing increased interest in multi-surface disinfectants that offer broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity. This trend is driven by the need for versatile products that can be used across various surfaces in diverse environments, from industrial settings to homes.

Opportunities in the global surface disinfectant market are broad and multifaceted. There is a growing potential in emerging markets, where rising disposable incomes and increasing health awareness are driving demand for high-quality disinfectant products. Additionally, the expansion of the e-commerce sector provides a platform for disinfectant manufacturers to reach a wider consumer base, enhancing market accessibility and penetration.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the surface disinfectant market. The urgency to combat the virus led to a dramatic increase in demand for disinfectant products, as businesses and individuals sought to mitigate the risk of infection. Post-pandemic, while the initial rush has stabilized, there remains a sustained focus on hygiene practices, continuing to drive the demand for surface disinfectants. The pandemic has underscored the importance of hygiene, potentially leading to long-term changes in consumer behavior and regulatory standards that will shape the market's future trajectory.

In conclusion, the global surface disinfectant market is positioned for sustained growth, driven by heightened hygiene awareness, evolving consumer preferences, and emerging technological advancements. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has acted as a catalyst for market development, reinforcing the critical role of surface disinfectants in maintaining public health.

Key Takeaways of the Report:

The chemical disinfectants segment led the surface disinfectant market, capturing a significant 87.3% revenue share . This dominance is attributed to the broad-spectrum effectiveness of chemical disinfectants against various pathogens, including bacteria and viruses. Their established use in various sectors and proven effectiveness in maintaining hygiene standards drive their market leadership.

. This dominance is attributed to the broad-spectrum effectiveness of chemical disinfectants against various pathogens, including bacteria and viruses. Their established use in various sectors and proven effectiveness in maintaining hygiene standards drive their market leadership. Wipes segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% in the surface disinfectant market due to their convenience and ease of use. Pre-moistened and ready-to-use, wipes offer effective, on-the-go disinfection, catering to both residential and commercial needs. Their portability and ability to quickly sanitize surfaces without additional cleaning agents contribute to their increasing popularity and market expansion.

due to their convenience and ease of use. Pre-moistened and ready-to-use, wipes offer effective, on-the-go disinfection, catering to both residential and commercial needs. Their portability and ability to quickly sanitize surfaces without additional cleaning agents contribute to their increasing popularity and market expansion. Low-level disinfectants segment by type category dominated the surface disinfectant market with revenue share of 45.4% in 2023 due to their cost-effectiveness and broad applicability for routine sanitation tasks. These disinfectants are effective against most bacteria and some viruses, making them suitable for general cleaning in various environments. Their widespread use in commercial and residential settings reinforces their significant market presence.

due to their cost-effectiveness and broad applicability for routine sanitation tasks. These disinfectants are effective against most bacteria and some viruses, making them suitable for general cleaning in various environments. Their widespread use in commercial and residential settings reinforces their significant market presence. In 2023, online segment is anticipated to be the second leading segment by distribution channel in the surface disinfectant market due to the growing preference for convenient and direct-to-consumer shopping. Online platforms offer a wide range of products, competitive pricing, and ease of access, driving increased consumer adoption and expanding market reach.

due to the growing preference for convenient and direct-to-consumer shopping. Online platforms offer a wide range of products, competitive pricing, and ease of access, driving increased consumer adoption and expanding market reach. By end user, residential segment is anticipated to grow fastest over the forecast the timeline in global surface disinfectant market due to increased consumer awareness of hygiene and cleanliness at home. Rising health concerns and the desire for a sanitized living environment drive demand for residential disinfectant products, contributing to accelerated market growth in this sector.

due to increased consumer awareness of hygiene and cleanliness at home. Rising health concerns and the desire for a sanitized living environment drive demand for residential disinfectant products, contributing to accelerated market growth in this sector. In 2023, North America dominated the global surface disinfectant market due to high demand driven by stringent hygiene standards and regulations across various sectors, including healthcare and commercial spaces. The region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, high awareness of infection control, and significant investments in sanitation technologies further contributed to its leading market share. Additionally, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic amplified the need for effective surface disinfectants.

Following are the major companies active within the surface disinfectant market:



3M Company

Arkema

BASF SE

Cantel Medical Corporation

Clariant International

DuPont

Ecolab

Gojo Industries, Inc.

LANXESS AG

Lonza Group

Medline Industries, Inc.

Metrex Research, LLC

Paul Hartmann AG

Pharmax Limited

Procter & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Steris Plc.

The Clorox Company

Whiteley Corporation

Other Industry Participants

Key Developments:



In June 2021, Metrex Research, LLC launched CaviWipe 2.0, a new line of surface disinfection wipes designed to combat SARS-COV-2 and 42 other viruses. These multipurpose wipes provide effective one-step disinfection and cleaning of non-porous and hard surfaces in healthcare settings with a contact time of just two minutes. This introduction enhances Metrex Research, LLC's offerings for healthcare applications.

In February 2021, Procter & Gamble unveiled Microban 24, a new antibacterial home sanitizer. This product line includes a sanitizing spray, a bathroom cleaner, and a multipurpose cleaner, all available through major retailers and online platforms worldwide. With this new product launch, Procter & Gamble aims to broaden its range and strengthen its market presence.

Global Surface Disinfectant Market



By Composition

Chemical Disinfectants Quaternary Ammonium Compounds Alcohols Aldehydes Phenolic Compounds Oxidizing Agents Chlorine Compounds Hydrogen Peroxide Peracetic Acid Other Chemical Disinfectants

Bio-Based Disinfectants

By Formulation



Liquids

Wipes

Sprays

Powders

By Type



High-Level Disinfectants

Intermediate-Level Disinfectants

Low-Level Disinfectants

By Distribution Channel



Online

Offline Retail Pharmacies Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores



By End User



Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

