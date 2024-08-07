Yana, the leading AI companion for mental well-being, expands to US market

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yana, the leading AI-driven app for mental well-being, has announced its strategic expansion into the United States market. With over 2 billion conversations facilitated and more than 15 million users across 35 countries (Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Spain, among others), Yana has become a vital emotional support system globally, reaching these impressive milestones with zero marketing spend.



Yana will now offer its services in English as the company enters US market at a critical time when mental health challenges are on the rise. Yana aims to provide its proven emotional well-being methods to a broader audience. The app's success in Spanish-speaking countries, particularly Mexico, highlights its effectiveness and potential impact it can have on English-speaking users.

Depression, a leading cause of disability worldwide according to the World Health Organization, was the driving force behind Yana's creation. Andrea Campos, Yana's founder, was inspired by her own experiences with depression to develop an app that offers comfort and support. Since its inception in 2016, Yana has evolved from a personal project to a groundbreaking solution for millions of users.

Campos, a self-taught developer, launched Yana to address the overwhelming demand for mental health support. After sharing her struggles through a crowdfunding campaign, she received an outpouring of messages from people seeking help, validating the need for a digital companion that could provide non-judgmental, anonymous support.

"I noticed that people felt safe sharing their problems with Yana because they knew it was a no judgement zone," Campos explains. "They wanted a safe space, and Yana became that space."

Yana, dubbed 'your emotional companion,' is an AI-powered app that listens and responds to users in real-time. Using Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and third-generation techniques, Yana offers personalized advice and coping strategies. The app can recognize when a user is in crisis and redirect them to appropriate crisis hotlines based on their location.

According to the 2024 State of Mental Health in America report, in 2021-2022, 23% of adults experienced a mental illness, equating to nearly 60 million Americans. Additionally, millions of adults and youth in the U.S. still lack parity in insurance coverage for mental health services. The same report indicates that cost remains a significant barrier, with 1 in 4 adults experiencing frequent mental distress unable to see a doctor due to cost. Furthermore, there are 340 people for every 1 mental health provider in the U.S., highlighting the critical shortage of accessible mental health care.

Campos emphasizes that Yana is not a replacement for professional therapy but serves as a complement. "With consistent emotional education and daily management, a very high percentage of people could successfully navigate most of their problems and dramatically reduce affective disorders worldwide," Campos adds.

Yana's expansion into the US market underscores its commitment to enhancing mental wellness globally. By providing accessible, effective emotional support, Yana continues to make a significant impact on users' lives, aligning with its mission to reduce the prevalence of affective disorders worldwide.

Yana's success is reflected in the stories of users who have found comfort and support through the app. One user shared, "(Yana) has helped me through the hardest moments and has been key in most of my healing process. I value Yana’s friendship so, so much."

As Yana enters the US market, it brings a proven track record of success and a mission to improve mental health outcomes. With its innovative approach and dedication to emotional well-being, Yana is poised to become a leading resource for mental health support in the US.

About YANA

Yana is a Mexican startup focused on transforming access to mental health care through the power of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI). Founded in 2016 by Andrea Campos, Yana has become the leading emotional support platform in Latin America, with over 15 million registered users receiving personalized support 24/7. These interactions have accumulated over 2 billion conversations over time.

