Hamilton Thorne to Release Q2 2024 Financial Results on August 14, 2024

BEVERLY, Mass. and TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSX: HTL), a leading provider of precision instruments, laboratory equipment, consumables, software and services to the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets, today announced that it will release its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 before market open on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. The press release, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the Company’s website at www.hamiltonthorne.ltd and on www.sedarplus.ca.



The Company’s updated investor presentation will be available on Hamilton Thorne’s website shortly after the release. The Company announced it will not be hosting a conference call.

