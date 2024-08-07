Revolo Announces Fireside Chat at Canaccord Genuity’s 44th Annual Growth Conference

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolo Biotherapeutics Limited (“Revolo”) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Woody Bryan, Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, August 14 at 11:30 a.m. ET at Canaccord Genuity’s 44th Annual Growth Conference being held in Boston at the InterContinental from August 13-15, 2024.



Mr. Bryan and other members of Revolo’s leadership team will be available for one-one-one meetings. If interested in a meeting, please connect with Revolo via the Canaccord Genuity meeting platform.

About Revolo Biotherapeutics

Revolo is developing therapies that work upstream in the immune cascade for the treatment of autoimmune and allergic diseases, without the immune system suppression seen with current therapies. Its two drug candidates, ‘1805 and ‘1104, a protein and a peptide respectively, restore immune homeostasis to prevent the chronic pro-inflammatory immune response that results in autoimmune or allergic disease. The disease-agnostic mechanism of action of Revolo Biotherapeutic’s assets provides a potential platform for the development of treatments for multiple autoimmune and allergic diseases.

