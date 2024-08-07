Silo Pharma Announces Partnership with Global CRO for Central Nervous System Homing Peptide

Silo to advance homing peptide development for initial indication in multiple sclerosis

SARASOTA, FL, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (“Silo” or the “Company”), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel formulations and drug delivery systems for traditional therapeutics and psychedelic treatments, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with WuXi AppTec (Hong Kong) Limited, a leading global contract research organization (CRO), for a preclinical small animal study of SPU-16, a central nervous system (CNS) homing peptide targeting multiple sclerosis (MS). Silo Pharma is advancing the development of the SPU-16 liposomal homing peptide through a commercial evaluation license and option agreement with the University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB).

The study will examine the organ/tissue specificity of the SPU-16 peptide in an experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE) protocol, is the most commonly used experimental model for MS. The peptide’s proven ability to target inflamed epithelium suggests that it can be used as a targeted drug delivery tool to address inflammation in the spinal cord.

“We are excited to launch this new study of our novel CNS homing peptide under the management of WuXi AppTec, one of the largest CROs in Asia and globally,” said Silo CEO Eric Weisblum.1 “Designed to cross the blood-brain barrier and target damaged tissue and inflammation, SPU-16 has been shown to enhance the therapeutic effect of current and future therapeutics while decreasing the toxicity of the drugs. While we are currently investigating the peptide for MS, it could provide similar benefits for multiple neuroinflammatory pathologies.”

MS, a human inflammatory demyelinating disease, is one of the most widespread disabling neurological conditions of young adults.2 The global multiple sclerosis drugs market size is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from $21.2 billion in 2024 to $38.9 billion by 2032.3

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that address underserved conditions including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Silo focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in novel formulations and drug delivery systems. The Company’s lead program, SPC-15, is an intranasal treatment targeting PTSD and stress-induced anxiety disorders. SP-26 is a time-release ketamine-loaded implant for fibromyalgia and chronic pain relief. Silo’s two preclinical programs are SPC-14, an intranasal compound for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and SPU-16, a CNS-homing peptide targeting multiple sclerosis (MS). Silo’s research and development programs are conducted through collaborations with universities and independent laboratories. For more information, visit www.silopharma.com and connect on social media at LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

