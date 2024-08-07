Submit Release
Immutep to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces its management will present at the following investor conferences:

Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference
Location: InterContinental Boston Hotel, Boston, MA
Date:         Wednesday, 14 August 2024         
Time:         08:30am – 8:55am ET
   
Baird 2024 Global Healthcare Conference
Location: InterContinental NY Barclay, New York, NY
Date:         Tuesday, 10 September 2024
Time: 01:25pm – 1:55pm ET
   

A live webcast and replay of the presentation at the Canaccord Genuity conference will be available here and on the Events page within the Investors & Media section of Immutep’s website.

About Immutep
Immutep is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune disease. We are pioneers in the understanding and advancement of therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), and our diversified product portfolio harnesses its unique ability to stimulate or suppress the immune response. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its expertise to bring innovative treatment options to patients in need and to maximise value for shareholders. For more information, please visit www.immutep.com.

Australian Investors/Media:
Catherine Strong, Sodali & Co
+61 (0)406 759 268; catherine.strong@sodali.com

U.S. Media:
Chris Basta, VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
+1 (631) 318 4000; chris.basta@immutep.com


