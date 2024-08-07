Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,493 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,560 in the last 365 days.

Karat Packaging Board Declares Special Cash Dividend and Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

CHINO, Calif., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karat Packaging Inc. (Nasdaq: KRT) (the “Company” or “Karat”), a specialty distributor and manufacturer of disposable foodservice products and related items, today announced that its board of directors has approved payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share. The board also declared a special cash dividend of $0.15 per share on the Company’s common stock.

Both dividends are payable on or about August 30, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 21, 2024.

“These distributions reflect Karat’s strong cash position and positive long-term outlook,” said Alan Yu, chief executive officer. “Our board remains committed to providing returns to our shareholders and to continually assess opportunities to enhance shareholder value.”

About Karat Packaging Inc.
Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of a wide range of disposable foodservice products and related items, primarily used by national and regional restaurants and in foodservice settings throughout the United States. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company’s eco-friendly Karat Earth® line offers quality, sustainably focused products that are made from renewable resources. Karat Packaging also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing, and logistics services. To learn more about Karat Packaging, please visit the company’s website at www.karatpackaging.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contacts:
PondelWilkinson Inc.        
Judy Lin or Roger Pondel        
310-279-5980        
IR@karatpackaging.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Karat Packaging Board Declares Special Cash Dividend and Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more