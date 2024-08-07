Aeries Technology to Present at the 2024 Gateway Conference on September 5 at 8:30 a.m. PST

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology, Inc. (“Aeries” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: AERT), a global professional services and consulting partner, is confirmed to present at the 2024 Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held September 4-5, at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.



Aeries' management team is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 5 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time (PT). In addition to the presentation, Aeries executives will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

For additional information, to request an invitation, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gateway-grp.com.

About The Gateway Conference

Set against the backdrop of the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, the Gateway Conference offers a unique stage for both public and private companies to introduce their stories to new audiences. Celebrating 25 years of fostering impactful industry connections, this year's conference embodies Gateway's mission of connecting leading growth-stage companies with prospective investors, analysts, partners, and other capital markets constituents.

The event offers attendees an exclusive look at a diverse array of companies across sectors such as technology, cleantech, consumer, industrials, financial services, and healthcare. Through presentations and one-on-one meetings, investors and analysts will have exclusive access to senior company executives from over 100 private and public companies.

About Gateway Group

Gateway is a leading financial communications and digital media advisory firm specializing in assisting emerging growth companies for over 25 years. We work with businesses at various stages of corporate development, from private startups to public enterprises. Our team of experts offers decades of experience in all facets of corporate communications, including investor relations (IR) and public relations (PR), as well as cutting-edge digital media services such as branding & creative, web development, and social media. Gateway clients are industry leaders in technology, consumer, industrials, finance, business services, and more. To learn more about Gateway Group, our offerings, or how we can help meet your communications needs visit gateway-grp.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology (Nasdaq: AERT) is a global professional services and consulting partner for businesses in transformation mode and their stakeholders, including private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, with customized engagement models that are designed to provide the right mix of deep vertical specialty, functional expertise, and digital systems and solutions to scale, optimize and transform a client’s business operations. Founded in 2012, Aeries Technology now has over 1,600 professionals specializing in Technology Services and Solutions, Business Process Management, and Digital Transformation initiatives, geared towards providing tailored solutions to drive business success. Aeries Technology’s approach to staffing and developing its workforce has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification.

