PROPHASE LABS INC. TO PRESENT SECOND QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON AUGUST 14

GARDEN CITY, NY, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH), announced today that they will be presenting second quarter 2024 financial results on a virtual conference call hosted by Renmark Financial on August 14, 2024 at 11:00 am EDT. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the virtual conference call. ProPhase Labs Inc. welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other individual followers to register and attend this live event.



Investors interested in participating in this live event will need to register using the link below. After the event, a replay will be available on The Company’s Investor website.

REGISTER HERE: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/second-quarter-2024-results-virtual-conference-call-nasdaq-prph-l4Vthap3cH

To ensure smooth connectivity, please access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.



About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs Inc. (Nasdaq: PRPH) (“ProPhase”) is a next-generation biotech, genomics and diagnostics company. Our goal is to create a healthier world with bold action and the power of insight. We’re revolutionizing healthcare with industry-leading Whole Genome Sequencing solutions, while developing potential game changer diagnostics and therapeutics in the fight against cancer. This includes a potentially life-saving cancer test focused on early detection of esophageal cancer and potential breakthrough cancer therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action. Our world-class CLIA labs and cutting-edge diagnostic technology provide wellness solutions for healthcare providers and consumers. We develop, manufacture, and commercialize health and wellness solutions to enable people to live their best lives. We are committed to executional excellence, smart diversification, and a synergistic, omni-channel approach. ProPhase Labs’ valuable subsidiaries, their synergies, and significant growth underscore our multi-billion-dollar potential.

For more information, visit www.ProPhaseLabs.com .

