Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,497 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,577 in the last 365 days.

Kornit Digital Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

  • Second quarter revenues of $48.6 million, in line with previous guidance
  • Second quarter GAAP net loss of $4.9 million; non-GAAP net income of $1.1 million
  • Generated positive cash flow from operations for the second quarter of 2024
  • Both impressions and consumables grew year-over-year during the second quarter
  • Interest in our pilot of the all-inclusive click (“AIC”) program and our Apollo system remains strong, with multiple orders added to our backlog in second quarter

ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionX and textile production technologies, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

“We are witnessing a pivotal shift to on-demand production in the fashion industry, where consumers are demanding both increased variety and faster delivery.” said Ronen Samuel, Kornit’s Chief Executive Officer. He added, “While the positive impact of these trends on our systems sales remains muted, we again saw growth in impressions and consumables. This supports our view that our customers continue to digest available capacity.”

Mr. Samuel continued, “In the second quarter, we also received several additional Apollo orders, including four on our AIC model. Given the strong initial feedback and traction we have seen with our AIC model, we made the decision to begin piloting the model on the Atlas MAX system for screen replacement customers.” He concluded, “We look forward to updating the investor community on our long-term business plans and capital allocation strategy at our investor event planned on September 10th.”

Second Quarter 2024 Results of Operations

  • Total revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was $48.6 million compared with $56.2 million in the prior year period, due primarily to lower systems revenues.

  • GAAP gross profit margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 45.8% compared with 33.3% in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit margin was 48.6% compared with 36.1% in the prior year period.

  • GAAP operating expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were $33.0 million compared with $39.6 million in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses decreased by 17.9% to $28.0 million compared with the prior year period.

  • GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2024 was $4.9 million, or ($0.10) per basic share, compared with net loss of $14.3 million, or ($0.29) per basic share, for the second quarter of 2023.

  • Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $1.1 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $7.4 million, or ($0.15) per basic share, for the second quarter of 2023.

  • Adjusted EBITDA loss for the second quarter of 2024 was $1.6 million compared with adjusted EBITDA loss of $10.7 million for the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the second quarter of 2024 was -3.4% compared with -19.1% for the second quarter of 2023.

Third Quarter 2024 Guidance

For the third quarter of 2024, the Company expects revenues to be in the range of $48 million to $52 million and adjusted EBITDA margin between 1% to 6%.

Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET, or 3:30 p.m. Israel time, to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session with the investor community.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed at ir.kornit.com. To access the call, participants may dial toll-free at 1-800-717-1738 or 1-646-307-1865. The toll-free Israeli number is 972 3 384 8161. The conference confirmation code is 71703.

To listen to a replay of the conference call, dial toll-free 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter confirmation code 1171703. The telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on August 21, 2024. The call will also be available for replay via the webcast link on Kornit’s Investor Relations website.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionx and textile production technologies. The Company is writing the operating system for fashion with end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, and an entire global ecosystem that manages workflows and fulfillment. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “believes,” “should,” “intended,” “guidance,” “preliminary,” “future,” “planned,” or other words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s objectives, plans and strategies, statements of preliminary or projected results of operations or of financial condition and all statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by its management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things: the duration and severity of adverse macro-economic headwinds that were caused by inflationary pressures and higher interest rates, which have impacted, and may continue to impact, in an adverse manner, the Company’s operations, financial position and cash flows, in part due to the adverse impact on the Company’s customers and suppliers; the Company’s degree of success in developing, introducing and selling new or improved products and product enhancements including specifically the Company’s Poly Pro and Presto products, and the Company’s Apollo direct-to-garment platform; the extent of the Company’s ability to consummate sales to large accounts with multi-system delivery plans; the degree of the Company’s ability to fill orders for its systems and consumables; the extent of the Company’s ability to increase sales of its systems, ink and consumables; the extent of the Company’s ability to leverage its global infrastructure build-out; the development of the market for digital textile printing; the availability of alternative ink; competition; sales concentration; changes to the Company’s relationships with suppliers; the extent of the Company’s success in marketing; and those additional factors referred to under “Risk Factors” in Item 3.D of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 28, 2024. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Discussion Disclosure

The Company presents certain non-GAAP financial measures, in this press release and in the accompanying conference call to discuss the Company’s quarterly results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments to corresponding GAAP financial measures in order to exclude the impact of the following: share-based compensation expenses; amortization of intangible assets; restructuring expenses; foreign exchange differences associated with ASC 842; and non-cash deferred tax income.

The Company defines “Adjusted EBITDA” as non-GAAP operating income (loss), which reflects the adjustments described in the preceding paragraph, as further adjusted to exclude depreciation expense.

The purpose of the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures is to convey the Company’s performance exclusive of non-cash charges and other items that are considered by management to be outside of the Company’s core operating results. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measures are regularly used internally to understand, manage, and evaluate the Company’s business and make operating decisions, and the Company believes that they are useful to investors as a consistent and comparable measure of the ongoing performance of the Company’s business. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

The reconciliation tables included below present a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Investor Contact:
Jared Maymon
Global Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Finance
Jared.Maymon@Kornit.com


KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
         
    June 30,   December 31,
    2024   2023
    (Unaudited)   (Audited)
ASSETS        
CURRENT ASSETS:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 22,522   $ 39,605
Short-term bank deposit     243,396     235,600
Marketable securities     160,121     57,292
Trade receivables, net     79,461     93,632
Inventory     70,595     67,712
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses     27,062     28,546
Total current assets     603,157     522,387
         
LONG-TERM ASSETS:        
Marketable securities     128,396     223,203
Deposits and other long-term assets     10,727     8,209
Severance pay fund     286     283
Property, plant and equipment, net     47,710     50,905
Operating lease right-of-use assets     19,697     23,782
Intangible assets, net     6,623     7,647
Goodwill     29,164     29,164
Total long-term assets     242,603     343,193
         
Total assets     845,760     865,580
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
Trade payables     4,794     6,936
Employees and payroll accruals     11,865     12,121
Deferred revenues and advances from customers     1,486     2,158
Operating lease liabilities     3,270     5,073
Other payables and accrued expenses     22,152     23,814
Total current liabilities     43,567     50,102
         
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:        
Accrued severance pay     1,021     1,080
Operating lease liabilities     15,676     18,533
Other long-term liabilities     138     198
Total long-term liabilities     16,835     19,811
         
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY     785,358     795,667
         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 845,760   $ 865,580
         


KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
               
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
               
Revenues              
Products $ 34,366     $ 40,083     $ 63,379     $ 71,986  
Services   14,255       16,116       29,018       31,991  
Total revenues   48,621       56,199       92,397       103,977  
               
Cost of revenues              
Products   13,271       22,620       28,962       42,999  
Services   13,066       14,886       27,012       29,213  
Total cost of revenues   26,337       37,506       55,974       72,212  
               
Gross profit   22,284       18,693       36,423       31,765  
               
Operating expenses:              
Research and development, net   10,472       12,907       21,824       25,989  
Sales and marketing   14,976       18,158       28,772       33,341  
General and administrative   7,532       8,541       14,809       17,489  
Total operating expenses   32,980       39,606       65,405       76,819  
               
Operating loss   (10,696 )     (20,913 )     (28,982 )     (45,054 )
               
Financial income, net   6,435       7,018       11,781       12,422  
Loss before taxes on income   (4,261 )     (13,895 )     (17,201 )     (32,632 )
               
Taxes on income   648       430       907       624  
Net loss $ (4,909 )   $ (14,325 )   $ (18,108 )   $ (33,256 )
               
Basic loss per share $ (0.10 )   $ (0.29 )   $ (0.38 )   $ (0.67 )
               
               
Weighted average number of shares              
used in computing basic net loss per share   47,535,212       49,554,383       47,573,334       49,720,453  
               
               
Diluted loss per share $ (0.10 )   $ (0.29 )   $ (0.38 )   $ (0.67 )
               
               
Weighted average number of shares              
used in computing diluted net loss per share   47,535,212       49,554,383       47,573,334       49,720,453  
               


KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
                 
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   June 30,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
                 
Revenues $ 48,621     $ 56,199     $ 92,397     $ 103,977  
                 
                 
GAAP cost of revenues $ 26,337     $ 37,506     $ 55,974     $ 72,212  
Cost of product recorded for share-based compensation (1)   (490 )     (672 )     (992 )     (1,179 )
Cost of service recorded for share-based compensation (1)   (453 )     (493 )     (872 )     (844 )
Intangible assets amortization on cost of product (2)   (264 )     (263 )     (529 )     (526 )
Intangible assets amortization on cost of service (2)   (160 )     (160 )     (320 )     (320 )
Restructuring expenses (3)   -       -       (914 )     (89 )
Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 24,970     $ 35,918     $ 52,347     $ 69,254  
                 
                 
GAAP gross profit $ 22,284     $ 18,693     $ 36,423     $ 31,765  
Gross profit adjustments   1,367       1,588       3,627       2,958  
Non-GAAP gross profit $ 23,651     $ 20,281     $ 40,050     $ 34,723  
                 
                 
GAAP operating expenses $ 32,980     $ 39,606     $ 65,405     $ 76,819  
Share-based compensation (1)   (4,926 )     (5,385 )     (9,453 )     (9,772 )
Intangible assets amortization (2)   (87 )     (152 )     (175 )     (340 )
Restructuring expenses (3)   -       -       (757 )     (206 )
Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 27,967     $ 34,069     $ 55,020     $ 66,501  
                 
                 
GAAP Financial income, net $ 6,435     $ 7,018     $ 11,781     $ 12,422  
Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842   (269 )     (121 )     116       (497 )
Non-GAAP Financial income, net $ 6,166     $ 6,897     $ 11,897     $ 11,925  
                 
                 
GAAP Taxes on income $ 648     $ 430     $ 907     $ 624  
Non-cash deferred tax income   86     $ 102       173     $ 323  
Non-GAAP Taxes on income $ 734     $ 532     $ 1,080     $ 947  
                 
                 
GAAP net loss $ (4,909 )   $ (14,325 )   $ (18,108 )   $ (33,256 )
Share-based compensation (1)   5,869       6,550       11,317       11,795  
Intangible assets amortization (2)   511       575       1,024       1,186  
Restructuring expenses (3)   -       -       1,671       295  
Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842   (269 )     (121 )     116       (497 )
Non-cash deferred tax income   (86 )     (102 )     (173 )     (323 )
Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,116     $ (7,423 )   $ (4,153 )   $ (20,800 )
                 
GAAP diluted loss per share $ (0.10 )   $ (0.29 )   $ (0.38 )   $ (0.67 )
                 
Non-GAAP diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.02     $ (0.15 )   $ (0.09 )   $ (0.42 )
                 
Weighted average number of shares              
                 
Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net loss per share   47,535,212       49,554,383       47,573,334       49,720,453  
                 
Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share   49,898,775       49,554,383       47,573,334       49,720,453  
                 
                 
(1) Share-based compensation              
  Cost of product revenues $ 490     $ 672     $ 992     $ 1,179  
  Cost of service revenues   453       493       872       844  
  Research and development   1,376       1,601       2,671       2,952  
  Sales and marketing   1,784       1,944       3,366       3,307  
  General and administrative   1,766       1,840       3,416       3,513  
    $ 5,869     $ 6,550     $ 11,317     $ 11,795  
(2) Intangible assets amortization              
  Cost of product revenues $ 264     $ 263     $ 529     $ 526  
  Cost of service revenues   160       160       320       320  
  Sales and marketing   87       152       175       340  
    $ 511     $ 575     $ 1,024     $ 1,186  
                 
(3) Restructuring expenses              
  Cost of product revenues $ -     $ -     $ 865     $ 89  
  Cost of service revenues   -       -       49       -  
  Research and development   -       -       235       20  
  Sales and marketing   -       -       190       186  
  General and administrative   -       -       332       -  
    $ -     $ -     $ 1,671     $ 295  
                 


KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
       
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:              
               
Net loss $ (4,909 )   $ (14,325 )   $ (18,108 )   $ (33,256 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization   3,191       3,654       6,515       7,527  
Fair value of warrants deducted from revenues   (313 )     3,332       3,273       5,676  
Share-based compensation   5,869       6,550       11,317       11,795  
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net   16       202       9       525  
Realized loss on sale and redemption of marketable securities   -       (43 )     -       (3 )
Change in operating assets and liabilities:              
Trade receivables, net   1,266       (11,248 )     14,171       (16,856 )
Other accounts receivables and prepaid expenses   970       (1,682 )     1,484       (766 )
Inventory   (3,868 )     4,963       (3,964 )     1,940  
Operating leases right-of-use assets and liabilities, net   (488 )     (555 )     (575 )     (1,012 )
Deposits and other long term assets   (511 )     (851 )     (1,219 )     (1,878 )
Trade payables   1,832       (225 )     (1,933 )     (1,702 )
Employees and payroll accruals   1,674       1,752       522       2,489  
Deferred revenues and advances from customers   (364 )     (2,199 )     (672 )     (3,237 )
Other payables and accrued expenses   123       (4,378 )     (2,190 )     (38 )
Accrued severance pay, net   (30 )     (161 )     (62 )     (62 )
Other long - term liabilities   26       (330 )     (60 )     (690 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 4,484     $ (15,544 )   $ 8,508     $ (29,548 )
               
Cash flows from investing activities:              
               
Purchase of property, plant and equipment $ (1,439 )   $ (1,791 )   $ (2,723 )   $ (5,069 )
Proceeds from (investment in) short-term bank deposits, net   16,601       (219,997 )     (7,796 )     54,935  
Proceeds from sales and redemption of marketable securities   -       1,250       3,494       5,250  
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities   24,581       7,680       35,879       11,252  
Investment in marketable securities   (26,602 )     (8,911 )     (44,619 )     (18,935 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 13,141     $ (221,769 )   $ (15,765 )   $ 47,433  
               
               
Cash flows from financing activities:              
               
Exercise of employee stock options $ 7     $ 53     $ 7     $ 95  
Payments related to shares withheld for taxes   (184 )     (302 )     (778 )     (437 )
Repurchase of ordinary shares   (1,427 )     (14,066 )     (9,055 )     (20,818 )
Net cash used in financing activities $ (1,604 )   $ (14,315 )   $ (9,826 )   $ (21,160 )
               
               
               
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ 16,021     $ (251,628 )   $ (17,083 )   $ (3,275 )
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period   6,501       352,950       39,605       104,597  
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 22,522     $ 101,322     $ 22,522     $ 101,322  
               
               
               
Non-cash investing and financing activities:              
               
Purchase of property and equipment on credit   105       219       105       219  
Inventory transferred to be used as property and equipment and long term assets   455       -       1,401       -  
Property, plant and equipment transferred to be used as inventory   166       -       320       734  
Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets   338       (550 )     (1,408 )     5,487  
               



KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
                 
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   June 30,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
                 
GAAP Revenues   $ 48,621     $ 56,199     $ 92,397     $ 103,977  
                 
GAAP Net Loss     (4,909 )     (14,325 )     (18,108 )     (33,256 )
Taxes on income     648       430       907       624  
Financial income     (6,435 )     (7,018 )     (11,781 )     (12,422 )
Share-based compensation     5,869       6,550       11,317       11,795  
Intangible assets amortization     511       575       1,024       1,186  
Restructuring expenses     -       -       1,671       295  
Non-GAAP Operating Loss     (4,316 )     (13,788 )     (14,970 )     (31,778 )
Depreciation     2,680       3,079       5,491       6,341  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ (1,636 )   $ (10,709 )   $ (9,479 )   $ (25,437 )
                 

Primary Logo

You just read:

Kornit Digital Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more