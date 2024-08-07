Kornit Digital Announces Investor Event to be Held on September 10th in Conjunction with its Participation at the Printing United Trade Show in Las Vegas, NV

ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionX and textile production technologies, today announced that the Company will host an Investor Event on Tuesday, September 10th, 2024 at the Westgate in Las Vegas, NV, in conjunction with its participation at the Printing United trade show. During the Investor Event, the Company will provide insights into its recent business activities, go-to-market strategy, and capital allocation plans. This event will also feature panels with key customers and demand generators where they share their perspectives on the industry.



Also featured will be presentations from members of Kornit’s executive management team, including:

Ronen Samuel – Chief Executive Officer

Lauri Hanover – Chief Financial Officer

Jared Maymon – Global Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Finance



Date: September 10, 2024

Presentation Start Time: 9:00 a.m. PT

Click here to register

Presentations will begin streaming live at 9:00 a.m. PT. Following the presentations, in-person attendees are invited to tour the Printing United trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center and experience a demonstration of Kornit’s Apollo system on the show floor. Due to space limitations, in-person attendance for the event is by invitation only.

Interested parties can tune in to a live webcast of the event, which will be available on Kornit’s investor relations page at https://ir.kornit.com/. A replay of the webcast and presentation materials will also be posted on the Company’s investor relations website following the event.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionx and textile production technologies. The Company is writing the operating system for fashion with end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, and an entire global ecosystem that manages workflows and fulfillment. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com .

Investor Contact:

Jared Maymon

Global Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Finance

Jared.Maymon@Kornit.com