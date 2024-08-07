Gilat Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results
Revenue Increased by 13% Year-over-Year,
GAAP Operating Income of $2.8 Million and
Adjusted EBITDA of $10.1 Million
PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today reported its results for the second quarter, ended June 30, 2024.
Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights
- Revenue of $76.6 million, up 13% compared with $67.6 million in Q2 2023;
-
GAAP operating income of $2.8 million, compared with $5.4 million in Q2 2023;
- The decline is mainly attributable to the acquisition-related expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, and earnout-based expenses related to DataPath acquisition;
- Non-GAAP operating income of $7.3 million, up 21% compared with $6.1 million in Q2 2023;
- GAAP net income of $1.3 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared with $4.3 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in Q2 2023;
- Non-GAAP net income of $5.6 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, up 13% compared with $4.9 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in Q2 2023;
- Adjusted EBITDA of $10.1 million, up 10% compared with $9.2 million in Q2 2023.
Forward-Looking Expectations
The Company today reiterated its formerly issued guidance expectations for 2024.
Expectations are for revenue between $305 and $325 million, representing year-over-year growth of 18% at the midpoint. GAAP operating income is expected to be between $15 and $19 million, and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $40 and $44 million, representing year-over-year growth of 15% at the mid-point.
This Guidance does not include any contribution expected from the acquisition of Stellar Blu. However given Stellar Blu has already begun delivering its antennas, and assuming closing will happen during the beginning of Q4, we estimate SBS revenues will add between $25 to $35 million in Q4.
Management Commentary
Adi Sfadia, Gilat’s CEO, commented: “We are pleased with our results for the second quarter. Our business continues to perform well and we are on track with our expectations for 2024. The pipeline of potential orders throughout our business continues to broaden, supported by our next-generation platform and growth engines. In particular, we are pleased with the solid traction we are experiencing in the growing defense satellite communications segment, a strategic growth vector for us. This is strongly supported by our DataPath subsidiary acquired at the end of last year, which has already proven itself as a successful acquisition and key contributor to our success this quarter.”
Mr. Sfadia added, “We recently took a major strategic step and announced our intention to acquire Stellar Blu, a leader and first-to-market in delivering Electronically Steerable Antenna for the In-Flight-Connectivity market. Given Stellar Blu has already begun delivering its antennas we now expect Stellar Blu to add between $120-$150 million in revenue in 2025 and be accretive to our Non-GAAP results. Furthermore, we estimate that once Stellar Blu reaches its target manufacturing capacity during the second half of 2025, its EBITDA margin will be above 10%.”
Mr. Sfadia concluded, “With Stellar Blu on board, we will become the leader in the ESA IFC market, which we believe is set to explode in popularity and become widely adopted in the coming years. I believe that this acquisition will transform Gilat into a high-growth company for many years to come, providing us with a highly attractive portfolio of ESA products and technologies. We are very excited about the significant potential this acquisition holds for Gilat.”
Key Recent Announcements
- Gilat Awarded Over $9M for its GEO and NGSO Satellite Communications Solutions
- Gilat Awarded Over $5M by a National Defense Organization for the Upgrade of Transportable SATCOM Network Hubs
- Gilat Receives Over $10M Contract Extension for Cellular Backhaul Services
- Gilat Awarded Over $9M to Support Critical Connectivity Requirements for the US Department of Defense
- Gilat Receives over $14M in Orders Expanding Further into the IFC Market
- Gilat to Acquire Stellar Blu, an IFC Market Leader with a First-to-Market ESA-Based Solution for Commercial Aviation
- Nicole Robinson Appointed President of DataPath Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
The attached summary unaudited financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents non-GAAP presentations of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income, Adjusted EBITDA, and earnings per share. The adjustments to the Company’s GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors with a more complete understanding of the Company’s underlying operational results, trends, and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude, if and when applicable, the effect of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, lease incentive amortization, other non-recurring expenses, other integration expenses, other operating expenses (income), net, one-time changes of deferred tax assets and income tax effect on the relevant adjustments.
Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company’s financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company’s net income and adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary financial statements.
Non-GAAP presentations of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income, adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat’s operating performance or liquidity.
About Gilat
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With over 35 years of experience, we create and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground and new space connectivity and provide comprehensive, secure end-to-end solutions and services for mission-critical operations, powered by our innovative technology. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.
Our portfolio includes a diverse offering to deliver high value solutions for multiple orbit constellations with very high throughput satellites (VHTS) and software defined satellites (SDS). Our offering is comprised of a cloud-based platform and high-performance satellite terminals; high performance Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas; highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC) and includes integrated ground systems for commercial and defense, field services, network management software, and cybersecurity services.
Gilat’s comprehensive offering supports multiple applications with a full portfolio of products and tailored solutions to address key applications including broadband access, mobility, cellular backhaul, enterprise, defense, aerospace, broadcast, government, and critical infrastructure clients all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com
Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat’s products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat’s products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company’s proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel, including those related to the current terrorist attacks by Hamas, and the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas and Israel and Hezbollah. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat’s business, reference is made to Gilat’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.
|GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
|
Six months ended
|
Three months ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Revenues
|$
|152,709
|$
|126,551
|$
|76,631
|$
|67,589
|Cost of revenues
|98,082
|76,330
|50,058
|42,053
|Gross profit
|54,627
|50,221
|26,573
|25,536
|Research and development expenses, net
|18,547
|19,003
|9,228
|9,384
|Selling and marketing expenses
|14,109
|11,941
|7,032
|5,932
|General and administrative expenses
|14,514
|9,155
|6,437
|4,724
|Other operating expenses (income), net
|(725
|)
|(2,340
|)
|1,085
|47
|Total operating expenses
|46,445
|37,759
|23,782
|20,087
|Operating income
|8,182
|12,462
|2,791
|5,449
|Financial income (expenses), net
|779
|(735
|)
|266
|(586
|)
|Income before taxes on income
|8,961
|11,727
|3,057
|4,863
|Taxes on income
|(2,695
|)
|(1,822
|)
|(1,755
|)
|(538
|)
|Net income
|$
|6,266
|$
|9,905
|$
|1,302
|$
|4,325
|Earnings per share (basic and diluted)
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.08
|Weighted average number of shares used in
|computing earnings per share
|Basic
|57,016,808
|56,615,714
|57,017,032
|56,617,943
|Diluted
|57,016,808
|56,622,204
|57,017,032
|56,620,977
|
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
|
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES
|
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
|Three months ended
|Three months ended
|June 30, 2024
|June 30, 2023
|GAAP
|Adjustments (*)
|Non-GAAP
|GAAP
|Adjustments (*)
|Non-GAAP
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Gross profit
|$
|26,573
|$
|1,617
|$
|28,190
|$
|25,536
|$
|95
|$
|25,631
|Operating expenses
|23,782
|(2,914
|)
|20,868
|20,087
|(513
|)
|19,574
|Operating income
|2,791
|4,531
|7,322
|5,449
|608
|6,057
|Income before taxes on income
|3,057
|4,531
|7,588
|4,863
|608
|5,471
|Net income
|$
|1,302
|$
|4,253
|$
|5,555
|$
|4,325
|$
|608
|$
|4,933
|Earnings per share (basic and diluted)
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.09
|Weighted average number of shares
|used in computing earnings per share
|Basic
|57,017,032
|57,017,032
|56,617,943
|56,617,943
|Diluted
|57,017,032
|57,017,032
|56,620,977
|56,620,977
|(*) Adjustments reflect the effect of stock-based compensation expenses as per ASC 718, amortization of purchased intangibles, other operating expenses, net,
|other non-recurring expenses, other integration expenses and income tax effect on such adjustments which is calculated using the relevant effective tax rate.
|Three months ended
|
Three months ended
|June 30, 2024
|
June 30, 2023
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|GAAP net income
|$
|1,302
|$
|4,325
|Gross profit
|Stock-based compensation expenses
|150
|95
|Amortization of purchased intangibles
|920
|-
|Other non-recurring expenses
|466
|-
|Other integration expenses
|81
|-
|1,617
|95
|Operating expenses
|Stock-based compensation expenses
|705
|417
|Stock-based compensation expenses related to business combination
|842
|-
|Amortization of purchased intangibles
|267
|49
|Other operating expenses, net
|1,085
|47
|Other integration expenses
|15
|-
|2,914
|513
|Taxes on income
|(278
|)
|-
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|5,555
|$
|4,933
|
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
|
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES
|
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
|Six months ended
|Six months ended
|June 30, 2024
|June 30, 2023
|GAAP
|Adjustments (*)
|Non-GAAP
|GAAP
|Adjustments (*)
|Non-GAAP
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Gross profit
|$
|54,627
|$
|2,343
|$
|56,970
|$
|50,221
|$
|170
|$
|50,391
|Operating expenses
|46,445
|(3,413
|)
|43,032
|37,759
|1,296
|39,055
|Operating income
|8,182
|5,756
|13,938
|12,462
|(1,126
|)
|11,336
|Income before taxes on income
|8,961
|5,756
|14,717
|11,727
|(1,126
|)
|10,601
|Net income
|$
|6,266
|$
|5,303
|$
|11,569
|$
|9,905
|$
|(1,126
|)
|$
|8,779
|Earnings per share (basic and diluted)
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.17
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.16
|Weighted average number of shares
|used in computing earnings per share
|Basic
|57,016,808
|57,016,808
|56,615,714
|56,615,714
|Diluted
|57,016,808
|57,062,883
|56,622,204
|56,622,204
|(*) Adjustments reflect the effect of stock-based compensation expenses as per ASC 718, amortization of purchased intangibles, other operating income, net,
|other non-recurring expenses, other integration expenses and income tax effect on such adjustments which is calculated using the relevant effective tax rate.
|Six months ended
|Six months ended
|June 30, 2024
|June 30, 2023
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|GAAP net income
|$
|6,266
|$
|9,905
|Gross profit
|Stock-based compensation expenses
|300
|170
|Amortization of purchased intangibles
|1,427
|-
|Other non-recurring expenses
|466
|-
|Other integration expenses
|150
|-
|2,343
|170
|Operating expenses
|Stock-based compensation expenses
|1,422
|944
|Stock-based compensation expenses related to business combination
|2,166
|-
|Amortization of purchased intangibles
|524
|100
|Other operating income, net
|(725
|)
|(2,340
|)
|Other integration expenses
|26
|-
|3,413
|(1,296
|)
|Taxes on income
|(453
|)
|-
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|11,569
|$
|8,779
|
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
|
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|ADJUSTED EBITDA:
|
Six months ended
|
Three months ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|GAAP net income
|$
|6,266
|$
|9,905
|$
|1,302
|$
|4,325
|Adjustments:
|Financial expenses (income), net
|(779
|)
|735
|(266
|)
|586
|Taxes on income
|2,695
|1,822
|1,755
|538
|Stock-based compensation expenses
|1,722
|1,114
|855
|512
|Stock-based compensation expenses related to business combination
|2,166
|-
|842
|-
|Depreciation and amortization (*)
|7,443
|6,335
|3,963
|3,172
|Other operating expenses (income), net
|(725
|)
|(2,340
|)
|1,085
|47
|Other non-recurring expenses
|466
|-
|466
|-
|Other integration expenses
|176
|-
|96
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|19,430
|$
|17,571
|$
|10,098
|$
|9,180
|(*) Including amortization of lease incentive
|SEGMENT REVENUES:
|
Six months ended
|
Three months ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Satellite Networks
|$
|97,378
|$
|74,273
|$
|50,605
|$
|40,727
|Integrated Solutions
|24,619
|25,619
|12,969
|12,700
|Network Infrastructure and Services
|30,712
|26,659
|13,057
|14,162
|Total revenues
|$
|152,709
|$
|126,551
|$
|76,631
|$
|67,589
|GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|U.S. dollars in thousands
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2024
|2023
|Unaudited
|Audited
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|93,667
|$
|103,961
|Restricted cash
|1,030
|736
|Trade receivables, net
|62,217
|44,725
|Contract assets
|26,041
|28,327
|Inventories
|36,774
|38,525
|Other current assets
|20,016
|24,299
|Total current assets
|239,745
|240,573
|LONG-TERM ASSETS:
|Restricted cash
|54
|54
|Long-term contract assets
|8,587
|9,283
|Severance pay funds
|5,607
|5,737
|Deferred taxes
|9,760
|11,484
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|4,910
|5,105
|Other long-term assets
|8,120
|9,544
|Total long-term assets
|37,038
|41,207
|PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
|71,168
|74,315
|INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET
|14,238
|16,051
|GOODWILL
|54,740
|54,740
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|416,929
|$
|426,886
|GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Cont.)
|U.S. dollars in thousands
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2024
|2023
|Unaudited
|Audited
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Short-term debt
|$
|129
|$
|7,453
|Trade payables
|17,585
|13,873
|Accrued expenses
|48,621
|51,906
|Advances from customers and deferred revenues
|25,188
|34,495
|Operating lease liabilities
|2,622
|2,426
|Other current liabilities
|18,079
|16,431
|Total current liabilities
|112,224
|126,584
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|Long-term loan
|2,000
|2,000
|Accrued severance pay
|6,467
|6,537
|Long-term advances from customers and deferred revenues
|912
|1,139
|Operating lease liabilities
|2,430
|3,022
|Other long-term liabilities
|10,141
|12,916
|Total long-term liabilities
|21,950
|25,614
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value
|2,733
|2,733
|Additional paid-in capital
|940,520
|937,591
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(6,443
|)
|(5,315
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(654,055
|)
|(660,321
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|282,755
|274,688
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|416,929
|$
|426,886
|
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
Six months ended
|
Three months ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|6,266
|$
|9,905
|$
|1,302
|$
|4,325
|Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net
cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|7,333
|6,222
|3,908
|3,115
|Stock-based compensation (*)
|3,888
|1,114
|1,697
|512
|Accrued severance pay, net
|60
|196
|115
|(101
|)
|Deferred taxes, net
|1,724
|1,820
|1,273
|694
|Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net
|(17,734
|)
|9,398
|(8,937
|)
|2,907
|Decrease (increase) in contract assets
|2,982
|8,378
|(3,266
|)
|3,461
|Decrease in other assets and other adjustments (including
|short-term, long-term and effect of exchange rate
changes on cash and cash equivalents)
|5,512
|243
|2,005
|3,010
|Decrease (increase) in inventories, net
|974
|(7,895
|)
|4,167
|(272
|)
|Increase (decrease) in trade payables
|3,579
|(4,240
|)
|4,245
|(6,229
|)
|Decrease in accrued expenses
|(2,229
|)
|(5,039
|)
|(989
|)
|(2,840
|)
|Increase (decrease) in advances from customers and deferred revenues
|(9,486
|)
|3,124
|(6,732
|)
|7,593
|Decrease in other liabilities
|(2,177
|)
|(15,009
|)
|(2,316
|)
|(14,161
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|692
|8,217
|(3,528
|)
|2,014
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(2,650
|)
|(6,556
|)
|(1,857
|)
|(3,524
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(2,650
|)
|(6,556
|)
|(1,857
|)
|(3,524
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Repayment of credit facility, net
|(7,453
|)
|-
|(4,709
|)
|-
|Repayments of short-term debts
|(1,340
|)
|-
|(1,340
|)
|-
|Proceeds from short-term debts
|1,469
|-
|1,469
|-
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(7,324
|)
|-
|(4,580
|)
|-
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(718
|)
|(1,010
|)
|(450
|)
|(433
|)
|Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(10,000
|)
|651
|(10,415
|)
|(1,943
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
|104,751
|87,145
|105,166
|89,739
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
|$
|94,751
|$
|87,796
|$
|94,751
|$
|87,796
|(*) Stock-based compensation including expenses related to business combination in the amounts of $2,166 and $842 for the six months and three months ended June 30, 2024, respectively.