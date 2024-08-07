Jinggoy seeks conferment of Senate Medal of Excellence to Olympic bronze medalist Aira Villegas

FOR giving the Philippines' third medal in the ongoing Paris Olympics, Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada said boxer Aira Villegas deserves to be conferred with the Senate Medal of Excellence.

Villegas gave a gallant fight against 2021 Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Buse Naz Cakiroglu of Türkiye to bag bronze during Wednesday's semifinals of the women's 50kg division.

"Villegas exemplifies the Filipinos' grit, tenacity, and unyielding spirit in conquering formidable foes and adversities. Her glorious victory proves that the Philippines continues to be a powerhouse and a force to be reckoned with in boxing," the Senate leader said in his Senate Resolution No. 1117.

A bronze medalist in the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, Villegas delivered an outstanding performance in her Olympic debut in Paris, securing the country's first multiple medal success in the Olympics, after Carlos Edriel Yulo's double gold medal in the men's gymnastics.

Estrada said Villegas' achievement has brought honor and prestige to the country and has become one of the sources of inspiration among aspiring boxers.

The 29-year-old boxer from Tacloban City kicked off the campaign of the Philippine boxing team with a unanimous win last July 29 against Morocco's Yasmine Mouttaki, a bronze medalist in the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships.

The 5'2" Filipina southpaw celebrated her birthday with a stunning victory against Algeria's Roumaysa Boualam, a two-time African Games champion, in the preliminary round.

Villegas guaranteed her podium finish for the Philippines when she took down home bet Wassila Lkhadiri of France in the quarterfinal bout held in North Paris Arena on August 4. The Filipina fighter emerged victorious via a gripping split-decision win.

Estrada has earlier filed two Senate resolutions seeking to confer the Medal of Excellence to Yulo for his extraordinary feat in the Paris Olympics.