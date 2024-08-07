PRIB: Senators mourn death of Mother Lily

PHILIPPINES, August 7 - Press Release

August 7, 2024 Senators mourn death of Mother Lily The Senate adopted a resolution Wednesday, August 7, 2024 expressing its profound sympathy and sincerest condolences on the death of Lily "Mother Lily" Yu Chu-Monteverde, esteemed matriarch of Regal Films and a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. Senate Resolution No. 1099, taking into consideration Senate Resolution Nos. 1109 and 1112, recognized Mother Lily's artistic creativity and her influence in shaping the Philippine cinema. Mother Lily passed away last August 4 at the age of 85. Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr., who introduced the resolution, said Mother Lily was able to bring Regal Films to great heights and turn it into one of the country's leading film and television production outfits from what was once only a popcorn stand in the 1960s at a theater in Recto, Manila. "From distributing foreign films in the early days of Regal's inception, Mother Lily ventured into creating local films that are quintessentially Filipino," the resolution said. According to the resolution, Regal Films under Mother Lily became one of the most successful and influential film production companies in the country, producing iconic movies in several genres such as drama, comedy, romance, fantasy, action as well as critically-acclaimed films. The resolution said Mother Lily was the original "pito-pito" queen who originated a system of art in filmmaking that balances efficiency and quality by producing great films in merely seven days. The resolution said Mother Lily discovered many actors and actresses who starred in her smash hit films. He said the stars themselves would say that Mother Lily did not only help hone stellar artists that are now well-renowned, but she actually became their inspiration - the Mother of the industry they learn from and look up to. "Mother lily is the embodiment of a true pillar of the entertainment industry who has opened up opportunities for artists to showcase their talents, as well as for directors and writers to tell their stories. In the same vein, she balanced both business and passion while ultimately ensuring that her screenplays will leave the learnings that will contribute to the betterment of its audience and the nation, in general," the resolution said. Among the films Mother Lily produced are Under-Age (1980), City After Dark (1980), Summer Holiday (1982), Relasyon (1982), Broken Marriage (1983), Daddy's Little Darlings (1984), Sister Stella L. (1984), Mga Kuwento ni Lola Basyang (1985), Scorpio Nights (1985), Isang Araw Wala ang Diyos (1989), Pido Dia: Sabay Tayo (1990), Iisa Pa Lamang (1992), Dugo ng Panday (1993), Batang X (1995), Yes Darling: Walang Matigas Na Pulis...2 (1997), Kung Marunong Kang Magdasal Umpisahan Mo Na (1997), Live Show (2000), Bahay ni Lola (2001), Zsa Zsa Zsaturnah Ze Moveeeh (2006), Tiyanaks (2007), Desperadas (2008). According to Revilla, a copy of the resolution would be furnished to the family of Mother Lily.