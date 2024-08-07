Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,488 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,570 in the last 365 days.

atai Life Sciences to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference

NEW YORK and BERLIN, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATAI) (“atai” or “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders, today announced that the Company’s management team is scheduled to participate in the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference taking place in Boston, MA from August 13-15, 2024. Details of the company’s participation:

Format: Fireside chat and 1x1 investor meetings
Date and Time: Fireside chat on Wednesday August 14 at 11:00 A.M. EDT
Webcast link: Here

An archived replay will be available on the Investors section of the atai website under Events for up to 90 days.

About atai Life Sciences

atai is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders and was founded as a response to the significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health treatment landscape. atai is dedicated to efficiently developing innovative therapeutics to treat depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health disorders. By pooling resources and best practices, atai aims to responsibly accelerate the development of new medicines to achieve clinically meaningful and sustained behavioral change in mental health patients. atai's vision is to heal mental health disorders so that everyone, everywhere can live a more fulfilled life. For more information, please visit www.atai.life.

Contact Information

Investor Contact:

IR@atai.life

Media Contact:

PR@atai.life


Primary Logo

You just read:

atai Life Sciences to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more