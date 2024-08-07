atai Life Sciences to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference

NEW YORK and BERLIN, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATAI) (“atai” or “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders, today announced that the Company’s management team is scheduled to participate in the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference taking place in Boston, MA from August 13-15, 2024. Details of the company’s participation:



Format: Fireside chat and 1x1 investor meetings

Date and Time: Fireside chat on Wednesday August 14 at 11:00 A.M. EDT

Webcast link: Here

An archived replay will be available on the Investors section of the atai website under Events for up to 90 days.

About atai Life Sciences

atai is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders and was founded as a response to the significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health treatment landscape. atai is dedicated to efficiently developing innovative therapeutics to treat depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health disorders. By pooling resources and best practices, atai aims to responsibly accelerate the development of new medicines to achieve clinically meaningful and sustained behavioral change in mental health patients. atai's vision is to heal mental health disorders so that everyone, everywhere can live a more fulfilled life. For more information, please visit www.atai.life .

