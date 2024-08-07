Aduro Clean Technologies Announces Grant of Stock Options

LONDON, Ontario, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (“Aduro” or the “Company”) (CSE: ACT) (OTCQX: ACTHF) (FSE: 9D50), a Canadian technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower-value feedstocks, such as waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, announces today that it has granted (the “Grant”) an aggregate of 2,685,000 stock options (each, an “Option”) to purchase up to 2,685,000 common shares of the Company to certain directors, officers, employees and a consultant of the Company.



The Options are exercisable for a period of 5 years from the date of Grant at a price of $2.00 per common share. The Options will vest on a monthly basis over a period of two years from the date of Grant.

All 2,685,000 of the Options and the common shares underlying such Options are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

None of the securities acquired in the Grant or Award will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include the vesting schedule, expiry date and applicable hold periods for the Options issued in the Grant. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include potential changes or amendments to the vesting schedule, expiry date and/or applicable hold periods for the Options and/or underlying securities. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.





