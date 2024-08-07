AYR Wellness Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

MIAMI, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AYR Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“AYR” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator, is reporting financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Unless otherwise noted, all results are presented in U.S. dollars.

David Goubert, President & CEO of AYR, said, “Our team remains acutely focused on laying the groundwork for AYR’s next phase of growth. This includes advancing the progress made over the last 18 months to improve operations across our markets, continuing to invest in our CPG brands and retail experience, and ensuring that AYR is best positioned to capitalize on the anticipated transition to adult-use in three of our core markets: Ohio, Florida, and Pennsylvania. We continue to believe AYR has more upside from these three markets than any other company in our industry.

“We are also encouraged by the progress made towards the reclassification of cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III, a change which would eliminate the onerous and unjust 280E tax penalty. The recent closure of the comment period was an important step forward for our industry and represented overwhelming support for rescheduling cannabis. This positive momentum underscores the growing acceptance of cannabis in a mainstream sense.

“While we are encouraged by the progress we’ve made in our operations, the second quarter presented challenges due to both internal and external factors including wholesale pricing pressure, tightening consumer wallets from persistent inflation, and margin pressure in select markets where we have recently increased our cultivation and production, but which are not yet optimized. Despite these near-term setbacks, we are well positioned for growth and margin expansion in the second half of 2024 as our adult-use growth catalysts materialize in Ohio along with improved operations in these recently scaled markets.

“Looking beyond 2024, we will continue to focus on enhancing the overall health of the business to seek to ensure that AYR is poised for sustainable and profitable financial growth. We are pleased with the work we have done but remain focused on delivering further progress. By staying committed to our strategic initiatives, focusing on operational excellence, and leveraging our differentiated market position, we believe that AYR will emerge stronger and more resilient as we enter this next phase of accelerated growth in the years ahead.”

Second Quarter Financial Summary

Q2 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 % Change

Q2/Q2 % Change

Q2/Q1 Revenue

$116.7 $118.0 $117.3 0.5%

-0.6%

Gross Profit $56.6 $50.7 $47.2 -16.6%

-6.9%

Adjusted Gross Profit1 $69.1 $62.6 $60.7 -12.2%

-3.0%

Operating Loss

$(4.6) $(2.0)

$(7.7) NA NA Adjusted EBITDA1 $29.4 $29.1 $25.7 -12.6%

-11.7%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 25.2% 24.7%

21.9 % -330bps -280bps

1 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP measures, and accordingly are not standardized measures and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. See Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures below. For a reconciliation of Operating Loss to Adjusted EBITDA as well as Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit, see the reconciliation tables appended to this release.

Second Quarter and Recent Highlights

Launched adult-use sales in Ohio across the first tranche of stores approved by the state, with three affiliated AYR stores included. AYR has the future right to ownership of all three dispensaries, subject to regulatory approval.





Entered into option agreement that provides AYR with the future ability to acquire 100% of Good Day Dispensary, LLC (“Good Day”), a fourth Ohio dispensary license.





Opened its third retail store in Illinois in June with AYR Cannabis Dispensary Hometown, located near Chicago Midway International Airport, and its fourth Illinois retail store in July with AYR Cannabis Dispensary Normal.





Secured real estate financing for indoor cultivation in Florida, with plans to redevelop a 98,000 square foot building within the property to serve as a regulated cannabis cultivation facility. The financing was completed with Innovative Industrial Properties (IIP); IIP committed to funding AYR up to $30 million for the construction.





In July 2024, appointed Louis Karger as Chairman of the Board following the resignation of prior Executive Chairman Jonathan Sandelman.



Financing and Capital Structure

The Company deployed $3.6 million of capital expenditures in Q2 and remains on target with the Company’s guidance of approximately $20 million for the full year. AYR ended Q2 with aggregate cash, cash equivalents, and a restricted cash balance of $47.5 million.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had approximately 114.1 million fully diluted shares outstanding based on a treasury method calculation as of that date (excluding 23 million warrants expiring in February 2026 with an exercise price of USD $2.12).

Outlook

For the third quarter, AYR expects revenue growth to be up low to mid-single digits from Q2 based on the timing and ramping of the Ohio Adult Use rollout. AYR also expects to improve Adjusted EBITDA margins from current levels in the second half of 2024 as the Company rebuilds toward its 25% Adjusted EBITDA margin target.

AYR also continues to expect positive GAAP cash flow from operations for calendar 2024, as well as positive free cash flow for calendar 2024 assuming the elimination of 280E tax liabilities.

Financial Statements

Certain financial information reported in this news release is extracted from AYR’s Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Ayr files its financial statements and MD&A on SEDAR+ and with the SEC. All financial information contained in this news release is qualified in its entirety by reference to such financial statements and MD&A.

Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company reports certain non-GAAP measures that are used to evaluate the performance of its businesses and the performance of their respective segments, as well as to manage their capital structures. As non-GAAP measures generally do not have a standardized meaning, they may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Securities regulators require such measures to be clearly defined and reconciled with their most comparable GAAP measures.

Rather, these are provided as additional information to complement those GAAP measures by providing further understanding of the results of the operations of the Company from management’s perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation, nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s financial information reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP measures used to analyze the performance of the Company’s businesses include “Adjusted EBITDA” and “Adjusted Gross Profit.”

The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s performances and may be useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. These financial measures are intended to provide investors with supplemental measures of the Company’s operating performances and thus highlight trends in the Company’s core businesses that may not otherwise be apparent when solely relying on the GAAP measures.

Adjusted EBITDA

“Adjusted EBITDA” represents (loss) income from continuing operations, as reported under GAAP, before interest and tax, adjusted to exclude non-core costs, other non-cash items, including depreciation and amortization and further adjusted to remove non-cash stock-based compensation, impairment expense, the incremental costs to acquire cannabis inventory in a business combination (when applicable; none of which was incurred for any of the periods presented), acquisition and transaction related costs, and start-up costs.

Adjusted Gross Profit

“Adjusted Gross Profit” represents gross profit, as reported under GAAP, adjusted to exclude the incremental costs to acquire cannabis inventory in a business combination (when applicable; none of which was incurred for any of the periods presented), interest, depreciation and amortization, start-up costs and other non-core costs.

A reconciliation of how Ayr calculates Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit is provided in the tables appended below. Additional reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit and other disclosures concerning non-GAAP measures are provided in our MD&A for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this MD&A are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, those statements relating to the Company and its financial capacity and availability of capital and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based upon certain material factors, assumptions, and analyses that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including experience of the Company, as applicable, and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors that are believed to be reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, strategies, and outlook of the Company. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “project”, “expect”, “target”, “continue”, “forecast”, “design”, “goal” or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions.

Forward-looking estimates and assumptions involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. While Ayr believes there is a reasonable basis for these assumptions, such estimates may not be met. These estimates represent forward-looking information. Actual results may vary and differ materially from the estimates.

Assumptions and Risks

Forward-looking information in this release is subject to the assumptions and risks as described in our MD&A for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Additional Information

For more information about the Company’s Q2 2024 operations and outlook, please view AYR’s corporate presentation posted in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.ayrwellness.com.

About AYR Wellness Inc.

AYR Wellness is a vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis business. The Company operates simultaneously as a retailer with 90+ licensed dispensaries and a house of cannabis CPG brands.

AYR is committed to delivering high-quality cannabis products to its patients and customers while acting as a Force for Good for its team members and the communities that the Company serves. For more information, please visit www.ayrwellness.com.

Ayr Wellness Inc.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in United States Dollars, in thousands, except share amounts) As of June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 47,483 $ 50,766 Accounts receivable, net 14,377 13,491 Inventory 116,875 106,363 Prepaid expenses, deposits, and other current assets 10,244 22,600 Total Current Assets 188,979 193,220 Non-current Property, plant, and equipment, net 280,961 310,615 Intangible assets, net 659,376 687,988 Right-of-use assets - operating, net 167,449 127,024 Right-of-use assets - finance, net 37,908 40,671 Goodwill 94,108 94,108 Deposits and other assets 7,586 6,229 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,436,367 $ 1,459,855 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Current Trade payables 30,441 24,786 Accrued liabilities 30,961 40,918 Lease liabilities - operating - current portion 11,187 9,776 Lease liabilities - finance - current portion 7,809 9,789 Income tax payable 11,128 90,074 Debts payable - current portion 15,247 23,152 Accrued interest payable - current portion 1,254 1,983 Total Current Liabilities 108,027 200,478 Non-current Deferred tax liabilities, net 64,965 64,965 Uncertain tax position liabilities 97,649 - Lease liabilities - operating - non-current portion 167,042 125,739 Lease liabilities - finance - non-current portion 15,811 18,007 Construction finance liabilities - 38,205 Debts payable - non-current portion 167,573 167,351 Senior secured notes, net of debt issuance costs 216,278 243,955 Accrued interest payable - non-current portion 5,632 5,530 Other long-term liabilities 22,383 24,973 TOTAL LIABILITIES 865,360 889,203 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Multiple Voting Shares - no par value, unlimited authorized. Issued and outstanding - nil and 3,696,486 shares, respectively - - Subordinate, Restricted, and Limited Voting Shares - no par value, unlimited authorized. Issued and outstanding - 104,723,808 and 64,574,077 shares, respectively - - Exchangeable Shares: no par value, unlimited authorized. Issued and outstanding - 9,433,723 and 9,645,016 shares, respectively - - Additional paid-in capital 1,509,610 1,370,600 Treasury stock - nil and 645,300 shares, respectively - (8,987 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,266 3,266 Accumulated deficit (927,934 ) (783,101 ) Equity of Ayr Wellness Inc. 584,942 581,778 Noncontrolling interest (13,935 ) (11,126 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 571,007 570,652 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,436,367 $ 1,459,855







Ayr Wellness Inc.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Expressed in United States Dollars, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Month Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Revenues, net of discounts $ 117,308 $ 116,737 $ 235,348 $ 234,402 Cost of goods sold 70,149 60,090 137,527 129,473 Gross profit 47,159 56,647 97,821 104,929 Operating expenses Selling, general, and administrative 41,779 46,929 81,011 98,980 Depreciation and amortization 12,010 11,867 24,084 27,481 Acquisition and transaction costs 1,041 2,402 2,364 4,642 Total operating expenses 54,830 61,198 107,459 131,103 Loss from continuing operations (7,671 ) (4,551 ) (9,638 ) (26,174 ) Other income (expense), net Fair value gain (loss) on financial liabilities - (3,866 ) - 23,731 Loss on the extinguishment of debt - - (79,172 ) - Gain (loss) on sale of assets 2,823 12 2,828 (47 ) Interest expense, net (20,327 ) (10,496 ) (37,947 ) (18,061 ) Interest income 92 233 194 399 Other income, net 604 352 2,405 631 Total other (expense) income, net (16,808 ) (13,765 ) (111,692 ) 6,653 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes and noncontrolling interest (24,479 ) (18,316 ) (121,330 ) (19,521 ) Income taxes Current tax provision (14,827 ) (12,887 ) (26,312 ) (24,065 ) Total income taxes (14,827 ) (12,887 ) (26,312 ) (24,065 ) Net loss from continuing operations (39,306 ) (31,203 ) (147,642 ) (43,586 ) Discontinued operations Gain (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (including loss on disposal of $180,194 for the six months ended June 30, 2023) - 559 - (184,686 ) Loss from discontinued operations - 559 - (184,686 ) Net loss (39,306 ) (30,644 ) (147,642 ) (228,272 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (548 ) (711 ) (2,809 ) (3,736 ) Net loss attributable to Ayr Wellness Inc. $ (38,758 ) $ (29,933 ) $ (144,833 ) $ (224,536 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share Continuing operations $ (0.34 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (1.37 ) $ (0.56 ) Discontinued operations - 0.01 - (2.59 ) Total (basic and diluted) net loss per share $ (0.34 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (1.37 ) $ (3.15 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic and diluted) 114,140 72,756 106,012 71,390





Ayr Wellness Inc.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in United States Dollars, in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Operating activities Consolidated net loss (147,642 ) $ (228,272 ) Less: Loss from discontinued operations - (4,492 ) Net loss from continuing operations before noncontrolling interest (147,642 ) (223,780 ) Adjustments for: Fair value gain on financial liabilities - (23,731 ) Stock-based compensation 6,902 10,008 Depreciation and amortization 14,395 17,783 Amortization of intangible assets 29,462 29,010 Amortization of financing costs 9,609 1,145 Amortization of financing discount 3,498 - Amortization of financing premium (52 ) (1,509 ) Provision for credit losses 897 - Employee retention credits recorded in other income (318 ) - (Gain) loss on sale of assets (2,828 ) 47 Loss on the extinguishment of debt 79,172 - Loss on the disposal of Arizona business - 180,194 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,783 ) (1,254 ) Inventory (10,511 ) 736 Prepaid expenses, deposits, and other current assets 2,147 1,550 Trade payables 2,718 (8,770 ) Accrued liabilities (3,306 ) (1,215 ) Accrued interest payable, current and non-current portions (628 ) (2,044 ) Lease liabilities - operating 2,289 1,219 Income tax payable (78,946 ) 23,416 Uncertain tax position liabilities 97,649 - Cash provided by continuing operations 2,724 2,805 Cash provided by discontinued operations - 2,180 Cash provided by operating activities 2,724 4,985 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (10,422 ) (13,939 ) Capitalized interest (3,094 ) (5,464 ) Proceeds from the sale of assets 41 - Cash paid for business combinations and asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (1,500 ) Cash paid for business combinations and asset acquisitions, working capital - (2,600 ) Cash paid for bridge financing - (73 ) Purchase of intangible asset - (1,500 ) Cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (13,475 ) (25,076 ) Proceeds from sale of Arizona business - discontinued operation - 18,084 Cash received for working capital - discontinued operations - 840 Cash used in investing activities of discontinued operations - (44 ) Cash used in investing activities (13,475 ) (6,196 ) Financing activities Proceeds from exercise of warrants 27 - Proceeds from notes payable 40,000 10,000 Proceeds from financing transaction, net of financing costs 8,309 - Debt issuance costs paid (9,096 ) - Payment for settlement of contingent consideration (10,094 ) (10,000 ) Tax withholding on stock-based compensation awards (283 ) (321 ) Repayments of debts payable (16,278 ) (13,778 ) Repayments of lease liabilities - finance (principal portion) (5,117 ) (5,177 ) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities by continuing operations 7,468 (19,276 ) Cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations - (123 ) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities 7,468 (19,399 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,283 ) (20,610 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 50,766 76,827 Cash included in assets held-for-sale - 3,813 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 47,483 $ 60,030 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid during the period, net $ 29,158 $ 23,110 Income taxes paid during the period 7,608 959 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Recognition of right-of-use assets for operating leases 47,892 3,134 Recognition of right-of-use assets for finance leases 1,985 3,858 Issuance of promissory note related to business combinations - 1,580 Conversion of convertible note related to business combination - 2,800 Issuance of Equity Shares related to business combinations and asset acquisitions - 115 Issuance of Equity Shares related to settlement of contingent consideration - 4,647 Issuance of promissory note related to settlement of contingent consideration - 14,000 Settlement of contingent consideration - 37,713 Capital expenditure disbursements for cultivation facility 1,394 241 Extinguishment of construction finance liabilities for lease reclassification of cultivation facility 39,176 - Extinguishment of note payable related to sale of Arizona business - 22,505 Extinguishment of accrued interest payable related to sale of Arizona business - 1,165 Reduction of lease liabilities related to sale of Arizona business - 16,734 Reduction of right-of-use assets related to sale of Arizona business - 16,739 Retirement of Treasury Shares 8,987 - Issuance of warrants in connection with debt extinguishment 47,049 - Issuance of Equity Shares in connection with debt extinguishment 94,302 -







Ayr Wellness Inc.

Unaudited Interim Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and Gross Profit Reconciliation

(Expressed in United States Dollars, in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 $ $ $ $ Loss from continuing operations (GAAP) (7,671 ) (4,551 ) (9,638 ) (26,174 ) Interest (within cost of goods sold "COGS") 624 763 1,295 1,514 Depreciation and amortization (from statement of cash flows) 21,694 21,756 43,857 46,793 Acquisition and transaction costs 1,041 2,402 2,364 4,642 Stock-based compensation, non-cash 3,438 4,424 6,902 10,008 Start-up costs1 3,501 2,235 5,876 5,962 Other2 3,075 2,417 4,136 13,037 33,373 33,997 64,430 81,956 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (non-GAAP) 25,702 29,446 54,792 55,782 1 These are set-up costs to prepare a location for its intended use. Start-up costs are expensed as incurred and are not indicative of ongoing operations 2 Other non-core costs including non-operating adjustments, severance costs and non-cash inventory write-downs Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 $ $ $ $ Gross profit (GAAP) 47,159 56,647 97,821 104,929 Interest (within COGS) 624 763 1,295 1,514 Depreciation and amortization (within COGS) 9,684 9,889 19,773 19,313 Start-up costs (within COGS) 2,056 748 3,156 3,010 Other (within COGS) 1,226 1,013 1,319 5,577 Adjusted Gross Profit from continuing operations (non-GAAP) 60,749 69,060 123,364 134,343



