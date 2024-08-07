Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

EDINBURG, Va., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SHEN) announced second quarter 2024 financial and operating results.



Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

On April 1, 2024, Shentel completed its previously announced acquisition of Horizon Acquisition Parent LLC (“Horizon”) for approximately $385 million, which consisted of $305 million in cash and 4.1 million shares of Shentel’s common stock issued to a selling shareholder of Horizon (“Horizon Transaction”). Cash consideration paid also included purchase price adjustments for capital expenditure reimbursements and working capital subject to subsequent adjustments as defined in the merger agreement. Horizon is a leading commercial fiber provider in Ohio and adjacent states.

Glo Fiber Expansion Markets 1 added approximately 5,000 subscribers in the second quarter of 2024. Glo Fiber Expansion Markets ended the quarter with approximately 53,000 subscribers, including approximately 2,000 acquired from Horizon.

added approximately 5,000 subscribers in the second quarter of 2024. Glo Fiber Expansion Markets ended the quarter with approximately 53,000 subscribers, including approximately 2,000 acquired from Horizon. Glo Fiber Expansion Markets passings grew approximately 38,000, including 16,000 acquired from Horizon, to a total of approximately 298,000.

Revenue in the second quarter grew to $85.8 million, up $19.2 million, or 28.7%, compared to the same period in 2023. The former Horizon markets contributed $16.7 million in revenue. Excluding the former Horizon markets, Glo Fiber Expansion Markets revenue grew 67% over the same period in 2023.

Net loss from continuing operations was $12.8 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared with net loss from continuing operations of $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. This was due primarily to non-recurring integration and acquisition expenses and depreciation related to the Horizon acquisition.

“We made good progress executing our Fiber First strategy with another solid quarter of Glo Fiber net subscriber additions and construction of new passings, and integration of our recent Horizon acquisition with its fiber rich network has gone well” said President and CEO, Christopher E. French. “Recently announced acquisitions of Fiber-To-The-Home companies have re-affirmed our investment thesis for our Glo Fiber line of business.”

Shentel’s second-quarter earnings conference call will be webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. The webcast and related materials will be available on Shentel’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.shentel.com/ .

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Total Incumbent Broadband Markets 2 and Glo Fiber Expansion Markets broadband data Revenue Generating Units (“RGUs”) as of June 30, 2024 were 164,566, representing 15.7% year-over-year growth driven primarily by Glo Fiber. Total Glo Fiber Expansion Markets passings grew year-over-year by 114,698 to 297,545.

and Glo Fiber Expansion Markets broadband data Revenue Generating Units (“RGUs”) as of June 30, 2024 were 164,566, representing 15.7% year-over-year growth driven primarily by Glo Fiber. Total Glo Fiber Expansion Markets passings grew year-over-year by 114,698 to 297,545. Revenue in the second quarter of 2024 grew $19.2 million, or 28.7%, to $85.8 million, primarily driven by $16.7 million of revenue resulting from the acquisition of Horizon. The remaining $2.5 million in revenue growth is primarily driven by a $4.2 million, or 8.0%, increase in Residential & Small and Medium Business (“SMB”) revenue and partially offset by a $1.2 million, or 11.6%, decrease in Commercial Fiber revenue. Glo Fiber Expansion Markets was the driver of the Residential & SMB revenue growth due to a 56.3% increase in broadband data RGUs and an 8.8% increase in broadband data Average Revenue per User (“ARPU”). Commercial Fiber revenue decreased as expected due to the previously disclosed decline in T-Mobile revenue from prior period backhaul circuit disconnects as part of decommissioning the former Sprint network.

Cost of services for the three months ended June 30, 2024 increased approximately $9.8 million, or 39.5%, compared with the three months ended June 30, 2023, primarily driven by $8.9 million in cost of services resulting from the acquisition of Horizon. The remaining $0.9 million increase in cost of services is attributable to higher inventory and maintenance costs as the Company continues to expand the Glo Fiber network and a non-recurring charge related to exiting a planned Glo Fiber expansion market due to further analysis of projected market economics.

Selling, general and administrative expense for the three months ended June 30, 2024, increased $5.2 million, or 20.8%, compared with the three months ended June 30, 2023, primarily driven by $4.1 million of recurring selling, general and administrative costs acquired from Horizon. The remaining $1.1 million in incremental selling, general and administrative expense is primarily attributable to higher advertising and sales headcount to support the Glo Fiber expansion.

Integration and acquisition expense for the three months ended June 30, 2024 increased $11.0 million compared with the three months ended June 30, 2023, primarily driven by non-recurring acquisition-related costs related to the Horizon acquisition and integration.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2024 increased to $23.3 million, representing a $3.8 million, or 19.7%, increase compared with the three months ended June 30, 2023. The former Horizon markets contributed $3.7 million. Excluding the former Horizon markets, Adjusted EBITDA grew $0.1 million, or 0.8%, driven by Glo Fiber growth and partially offset by the previously disclosed decline in T-Mobile revenue from prior period backhaul circuit disconnects as part of decommissioning the former Sprint network and declines in RLEC and Incumbent Cable revenues.

Depreciation and amortization for the three months ended June 30, 2024, increased $9.7 million, or 61.6%, compared with the three months ended June 30, 2023, primarily driven by $8.3 million of depreciation and amortization expense resulting from the acquisition of Horizon. The remaining increase in depreciation and amortization expense is attributable to the Company’s expansion of its Glo Fiber network.

Other Information

Capital expenditures were $150.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared with $135.3 million in the comparable 2023 period. The $15.7 million increase in capital expenditures was primarily driven by $9.8 million of capital expenditures in the former Horizon markets. The remaining $5.9 million increase in capital expenditures is attributable to increased capital expenditures for expansion of Glo Fiber Expansion Markets and government-subsidized markets.

On April 1, 2024, the Company issued $81 million of 7% Participating Exchangeable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Preferred Stock”).

On April 1, 2024, the Company amended and upsized its credit facility by $275 million to a total of $675 million. The additional financing consisted of $225 million of delay-draw term loans due June 2028 and $50 million in incremental revolving line of credit due June 2026.

As of June 30, 2024, our cash and cash equivalents totaled $43.8 million.

1 Glo Fiber Expansion Markets consists of FTTH passings in greenfield expansion markets in the Shentel and former Horizon markets.

2 Incumbent Broadband Markets consists of Shentel Incumbent Cable Markets and Horizon Incumbent Telephone Markets with Fiber-To-The-Home (“FTTH”) passings.

SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Service revenue and other $ 85,799 $ 66,644 $ 155,047 $ 133,809 Operating expenses: Cost of services exclusive of depreciation and amortization 34,541 24,753 60,526 50,183 Selling, general and administrative 30,239 25,041 58,217 51,069 Integration and acquisition 11,325 301 11,943 432 Impairment expense — 836 — 1,020 Depreciation and amortization 25,579 15,831 43,022 30,916 Total operating expenses 101,684 66,762 173,708 133,620 Operating (loss) income (15,885 ) (118 ) (18,661 ) 189 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (3,996 ) (905 ) (8,072 ) (1,297 ) Other income, net 1,908 1,082 3,644 2,591 (Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes (17,973 ) 59 (23,089 ) 1,483 Income tax (benefit) expense (5,200 ) 1,459 (6,226 ) 2,141 Loss from continuing operations (12,773 ) (1,400 ) (16,863 ) (658 ) Discontinued operations: (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (99 ) 3,190 1,882 4,514 Gain on the sale of discontinued operations, net of tax — — 216,805 — Total (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (99 ) 3,190 218,687 4,514 Net (loss) income (12,872 ) 1,790 201,824 3,856 Other comprehensive income: Gain on interest rate hedge, net of tax 143 2,127 1,737 2,127 Comprehensive (loss) income $ (12,729 ) $ 3,917 $ 203,561 $ 5,983 Net (loss) income per share, basic and diluted: Loss from continuing operations $ (0.24 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.01 ) (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax — 0.07 4.16 0.09 Net (loss) income per share $ (0.24 ) $ 0.04 $ 3.84 $ 0.08 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 54,730 50,366 52,620 50,330





SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(in thousands) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,779 $ 139,255 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,333 and $886, respectively 29,639 19,782 Income taxes receivable 5,537 4,691 Prepaid expenses and other 20,567 11,782 Current assets held for sale — 561 Total current assets 99,522 176,071 Investments 15,135 13,198 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,337,252 850,337 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 169,489 81,123 Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,444 13,024 Deferred charges and other assets 14,491 11,561 Non-current assets held for sale — 68,915 Total assets $ 1,656,333 $ 1,214,229 LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt, net of unamortized loan fees $ 8,726 $ 7,095 Accounts payable 57,725 53,546 Advanced billings and customer deposits 14,928 12,394 Accrued compensation 12,308 11,749 Current operating lease liabilities 3,138 2,222 Accrued liabilities and other 15,264 7,747 Current liabilities held for sale — 3,602 Total current liabilities 112,089 98,355 Long-term debt, less current maturities, net of unamortized loan fees 288,570 292,804 Other long-term liabilities: Deferred income taxes 186,305 85,664 Benefit plan obligations 4,971 3,943 Non-current operating lease liabilities 11,431 7,185 Other liabilities 40,505 16,912 Non-current liabilities held for sale — 56,696 Total other long-term liabilities 243,212 170,400 Commitments and contingencies (Note 15) Temporary equity: Redeemable noncontrolling interest 79,380 — Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, no par value, authorized 96,000; 54,572 and 50,272 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively — — Additional paid in capital 143,784 66,933 Retained earnings 785,893 584,069 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes 3,405 1,668 Total shareholders’ equity 933,082 652,670 Total liabilities, temporary equity and shareholders’ equity $ 1,656,333 $ 1,214,229





SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 201,824 $ 3,856 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 218,687 4,514 Loss from continuing operations (16,863 ) (658 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities, net of effects of business acquisition Depreciation and amortization 43,022 30,916 Stock-based compensation expense, net of amount capitalized 6,236 6,320 Impairment expense — 1,020 Deferred income taxes (6,226 ) 2,860 Provision for credit losses 1,266 1,141 Other, net 150 (313 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 965 4,499 Current income taxes 234 25,108 Operating lease assets and liabilities, net (233 ) 73 Other assets (3,354 ) 2,233 Accounts payable (1,140 ) (3,012 ) Other deferrals and accruals (882 ) (6,696 ) Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 23,175 63,491 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities - discontinued operations (5,476 ) 6,309 Net cash provided by operating activities 17,699 69,800 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (150,914 ) (135,261 ) Government grants received 7,653 110 Cash disbursed for acquisition, net of cash acquired (347,411 ) — Proceeds from sale of assets and other 1,715 508 Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations (488,957 ) (134,643 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - discontinued operations 305,827 (1,007 ) Net cash used in investing activities (183,130 ) (135,650 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on long-term debt (2,618 ) — Proceeds from credit facility borrowings — 50,000 Payments for debt amendment costs (4,390 ) (300 ) Proceeds from the issuance of redeemable noncontrolling interest, net of financing fees paid 79,380 — Taxes paid for equity award issuances (1,671 ) (1,317 ) Payments for financing arrangements and other (746 ) (290 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 69,955 48,093 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (95,476 ) (17,757 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 139,255 44,061 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 43,779 $ 26,304 Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information Interest paid, net of amounts capitalized $ (6,526 ) $ (841 ) Income tax (paid) refunds received, net $ (7,085 ) $ 25,481



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income from continuing operations calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for the impact of depreciation and amortization, impairment, other income (expense), net, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), stock compensation expense, transaction costs related to acquisition and disposition events (including professional advisory fees, integration costs, and related compensatory matters), restructuring expense, tax on equity award vesting and exercise events, and other non-comparable items. A reconciliation of net (loss) income from continuing operations, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA is provided below herein.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, divided by revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures of performance to evaluate operating effectiveness and assess its ability to increase revenues while controlling expense growth and the scalability of the Company’s business growth strategy. Adjusted EBITDA is also a significant performance measure used by the Company in its incentive compensation programs. The Company believes that the exclusion of the expense and income items eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provides management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s core operating results by excluding items that are not comparable across reporting periods or that do not otherwise relate to the Company’s ongoing operations. Accordingly, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating results. However, use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as analytical tools has limitations, and investors and others should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Loss from continuing operations $ (12,773 ) $ (1,400 ) $ (16,863 ) $ (658 ) Depreciation and amortization 25,579 15,831 43,022 30,916 Impairment expense — 836 — 1,020 Other expense (income), net 2,088 (177 ) 4,428 (1,294 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (5,200 ) 1,459 (6,226 ) 2,141 Stock-based compensation 2,270 2,603 6,236 6,320 Integration and acquisition 11,325 301 11,943 432 Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,289 $ 19,453 $ 42,540 $ 38,877 Adjusted EBITDA margin 27 % 29 % 27 % 29 %



Supplemental Information

Operating Statistics

June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Homes and businesses passed (1) 530,076 396,035 Incumbent Broadband Markets (4) 232,531 213,188 Glo Fiber Expansion Markets (5) 297,545 182,847 Residential & Small and Medium Business ("SMB") Revenue Generating Units ("RGUs"): Broadband Data 164,566 142,247 Incumbent Broadband Markets (4) 111,256 109,404 Glo Fiber Expansion Markets (5) 53,310 32,843 Video 42,079 44,800 Voice 44,126 40,313 Total Residential & SMB RGUs (excludes RLEC) 250,771 227,360 Residential & SMB Penetration (2) Broadband Data 31.0 % 35.9 % Incumbent Broadband Markets (4) 47.8 % 51.3 % Glo Fiber Expansion Markets (5) 17.9 % 18.0 % Video 7.9 % 11.3 % Voice 8.7 % 10.7 % Fiber route miles 16,029 9,082 Total fiber miles (3) 1,798,211 767,173

(1) Homes and businesses are considered passed (“passings”) if we can connect them to our network without further extending the distribution system. Passings is an estimate based upon the best available information. Passings will vary among video, broadband data and voice services.

(2) Penetration is calculated by dividing the number of users by the number of passings or available homes, as appropriate.

(3) Total fiber miles are measured by taking the number of fiber strands in a cable and multiplying that number by the route distance. For example, a 10 mile route with 144 fiber strands would equal 1,440 fiber miles.

(4) Incumbent Broadband Markets consists of Shentel Incumbent Cable Markets and Horizon Incumbent Telephone Markets with Fiber-To-The-Home (“FTTH”) passings.

(5) Glo Fiber Expansion Markets consists of FTTH passings in greenfield expansion markets in the Shentel and former Horizon markets.





Residential and SMB ARPU Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Residential and SMB Revenue: Broadband Data $ 40,823 $ 34,152 $ 79,404 $ 67,326 Incumbent Broadband 28,324 27,172 56,122 54,445 Glo Fiber Expansion Markets 12,499 6,980 23,282 12,881 Video 14,913 14,411 29,307 29,056 Voice 3,283 3,054 6,306 6,084 Discounts, adjustments and other 34 950 524 1,860 Total Residential and SMB Revenue $ 59,053 $ 52,567 $ 115,541 $ 104,326 Average RGUs: Broadband Data 162,581 140,481 157,999 138,376 Incumbent Broadband 111,689 109,716 110,472 109,737 Glo Fiber Expansion Markets 50,892 30,765 47,527 28,639 Video 42,443 45,229 41,869 45,749 Voice 43,865 40,164 42,277 40,078 ARPU: (1) Broadband Data $ 83.70 $ 81.03 $ 83.76 $ 81.06 Incumbent Broadband $ 84.53 $ 82.55 $ 84.67 $ 82.69 Glo Fiber Expansion Markets $ 81.86 $ 75.63 $ 81.64 $ 74.96 Video $ 117.12 $ 106.21 $ 116.66 $ 105.85 Voice $ 24.95 $ 25.35 $ 24.86 $ 25.30

(1) Average Revenue Per RGU calculation = (Residential & SMB Revenue) / average RGUs / 3 months.