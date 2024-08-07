New Haven Barracks / 1st degree Agg. Domestic Assault / Recklessly Endangering Another Person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B5003512

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Kelsey Dobson

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 08/06/24 @ 2218 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sand Road, Ferrisburgh, VT

VIOLATION(S):

-1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

- Recklessly Endangering Another Person

ACCUSED: Peter Hoehl

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shelburne, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/06/24 at approximately 2218 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks responded to a reported motor vehicle complaint near Sand Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh.

Upon investigation, it was found that Peter Hoehl (46) of Shelburne VT, used a motor vehicle to cause serious bodily injury to a household member. Hoehl was taken into custody without incident.

Hoehl was transported to the New Haven Barracks and later released on conditions to appear before the Addison County Superior Court- Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/07/24 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

Trooper Kelsey Dobson (426)

Vermont State Police

Troop “B”, New Haven Barracks

Tel: (802) 388-4919

kelsey.dobson@vermont.gov