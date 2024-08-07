New Haven Barracks / 1st degree Agg. Domestic Assault / Recklessly Endangering Another Person
CASE#: 24B5003512
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Kelsey Dobson
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 08/06/24 @ 2218 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sand Road, Ferrisburgh, VT
VIOLATION(S):
-1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
- Recklessly Endangering Another Person
ACCUSED: Peter Hoehl
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shelburne, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/06/24 at approximately 2218 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks responded to a reported motor vehicle complaint near Sand Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh.
Upon investigation, it was found that Peter Hoehl (46) of Shelburne VT, used a motor vehicle to cause serious bodily injury to a household member. Hoehl was taken into custody without incident.
Hoehl was transported to the New Haven Barracks and later released on conditions to appear before the Addison County Superior Court- Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/07/24 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time
Trooper Kelsey Dobson (426)
Vermont State Police
Troop “B”, New Haven Barracks
Tel: (802) 388-4919
