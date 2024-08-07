Silage Cover Market is Expected to Grow at 5.8% CAGR, Reaching US$ 2.4 Billion by 2034 | Fact.MR

Manufacturers Focusing on Developing Advanced Silage Covers with Enhanced Efficiency and Protection: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Silage Cover Market is calculated at a value of US$ 1.36 million in 2024, as stated in the recently updated research study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Worldwide sales of silage covers are projected to climb at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2034.



Several market players are actively involved in the development of advanced silage covers. These advanced films offer enhanced efficiency and protection in silage preservation. Silage covers are used as a vital component of animal feed. Their use ensures the availability and quality of products throughout the year.

In addition, growing preference for modern farming techniques, including precision agriculture, mechanization, etc., is set to push up requirements for silage covers. They assist farmers in reducing waste, optimizing feed utilization, and improving the efficiency of silage production. Rising awareness among farmers related to silage cover benefits, such as cost savings, is contributing to their increased adoption.

Key Takeaway from Market Study

Worldwide demand for silage covers is forecasted to reach a market worth of US$ 2.4 billion by the end of 2034.

North America is projected to account for 27.6% share of the global market by 2034-end.

The market in South Korea has been analyzed to rise at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2034.

The agricultural sector is approximated to hold 38.4% share of global market revenue by 2034.

Worldwide sales of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) silage covers are calculated to increase at 6.1% CAGR and reach US$ 467.4 million by the end of 2034.



“Increasing use of silage covers as protectors is due to their features of keeping grain and animal feed under appropriate condition to facilitate controlled anaerobic fermentation,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in Silage Cover Market:

Some of the leading manufacturers of silage covers are Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd., Firestone Building Products, BTL Liners, RAVEN, Zill GmbH & Co. KG, Poly-AG Corp, Wiefferink B.V., Napco National, ARK Agriculture Ltd., Passion AG Holdings Ltd., HUESKAR International, Groupe Barbier, Silage Packaging Co. Ltd., and Bock Silosysteme GmbH.

Increasing Demand for Silage Covers in Agricultural Sector for Effective Crop Protection:

Global sales of silage covers for use in the agricultural sector are analyzed to rise at 6% CAGR and reach US$ 920.4 million by the end of 2034. These films are utilized for their features of offering protection to crops from propagation. Furthermore, these covers also help prevent moisture loss, enhance soil temperature, and improve crop yield. Silage covers help in regulating internal temperature and prevent temperature changes within the greenhouse throughout the day.

Silage Cover Industry News:

Key players in the silage cover market are enhancing their products with features like puncture resistance, superior tear strength, and excellent oxygen barriers. This focus on quality and efficient supply chain management is driving global market growth. Notable developments include:

In 2022, Industrial Opportunity Partners acquired RAVEN Engineered Films from CNH Industrial N.V., emphasizing thinner, lighter, and stronger agricultural films.

In 2021, HUESKAR International introduced advanced silage covers with complete surface tensioning, eliminating the need for sandbags and offering a projected lifespan of at least 10 years.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the silage cover market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on material (polyvinyl chloride (PVC), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), reinforced polyethylene (RPE), other materials), layer (single-layered, multi-layered), and end-use application (agricultural sector, biomass industry, other applications), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

Segmentation of Silage Cover Market Research

By Material : Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE) High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Reinforced Polyethylene (RPE) Other Material Type

By Layer : Single-layered Multi-layered

By End-use Application : Agricultural Sector Biomass Industry Other Applications



