LanzaTech Awarded Contract by Jakson Green to Supply NTPC its 4G Ethanol Technology for Next Gen Carbon Recycling Facility

Plant would be the first facility in India using LanzaTech’s second generation bioreactor, biorefining 100% CO 2 and green H 2 to produce essential fuels, chemicals, and raw materials

and green H to produce essential fuels, chemicals, and raw materials Facility, conceptualized by LanzaTech and NTPC’s R&D arm, NETRA, is designed to support commercial-scale deployment of LanzaTech’s carbon recycling technology for the production of 4G ethanol from waste-based feedstocks

Project to advance NTPC’s Energy Compact Goals and support India’s energy transition initiatives



CHICAGO, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) (“LanzaTech”), the carbon recycling company, has been awarded a contract by Jakson Green , a new energy transition platform, to provide their 4G ethanol technology to India’s largest power generation utility company, NTPC Limited . NTPC’s facility in Central India will use LanzaTech’s technology platform and second generation bioreactor to convert CO 2 emissions and green H 2 into ethanol.

LanzaTech deploys its biorecycling solution at industrial facilities, capturing carbon-rich gases at the source before they are emitted into the atmosphere. Inside the bioreactor, LanzaTech’s technology works like a brewery, but instead of using yeast to convert sugar into beer, proprietary microbes convert carbon-rich gases into sustainable fuels, chemicals, and raw materials. Focused on continuous improvement, LanzaTech’s second generation bioreactor is able to intake CO 2 and H 2 to produce ethanol, a key building block for the production of consumer goods and sustainable fuels, including sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel.

Recognized as an abundant waste feedstock for the circular carbon economy, CO 2 when used as the sole carbon source in carbon capture and utilization (CCU) technologies requires the input of H 2 . LanzaTech has proven its technology’s use of CO 2 in a refinery setting with IndianOil Corporation, and this project with NTPC represents an expansion into the power generation industry with a feedstock stream where CO 2 is the only carbon source. NTPC’s new carbon recycling facility is designed to showcase LanzaTech’s technology readiness for supporting regions advancing the energy transition and in turn, could enable the localized production of sustainable fuels, chemicals and raw materials from waste.

The plant has been conceptualized and designed by LanzaTech and NETRA (NTPC Energy Technology Research Alliance), the research and development arm of NTPC Ltd. Jakson Green is leveraging its engineering prowess to lead the development of this groundbreaking project in Chhattisgarh, India. Their expertise spans the entire project lifecycle, from design, engineering and procurement to construction. This first-of-its-kind plant is projected to have an annual CO 2 abatement capacity of 7,300 ton, the equivalent of carbon sequestered annually by 8,523 acres of forest land. The plant is expected to begin operations within two years.

“Our partnership with Jakson Green for this NTPC project expands our footprint in India while creating a roadmap for commercial deployment of CO 2 as a key feedstock,” said Dr. Jennifer Holmgren, LanzaTech’s CEO and member of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum’s (USISPF)’s Board of Directors. “Waste-based feedstocks can support Prime Minister Modi’s Make in India initiative by boosting the regional domestic manufacture of essential goods and materials. What’s better for the environment can also be better for business.”

Mr. Kannan Krishnan, Joint Managing Director, Jakson Green said, “This collaboration on NTPC's pioneering project signifies a watershed moment in India's clean energy journey. Leveraging our proven expertise in Power-to-X projects, we're bringing these cutting-edge technologies to the forefront. This innovative pairing creates a transformative pathway to sustainable 4G ethanol production. Our leadership in this space positions us to significantly support LanzaTech's mission, to revolutionize clean energy solutions in India, paving the way for a future fueled by sustainable resources.”

From developing India's largest green hydrogen fueling station to pioneering a low-carbon methanol plant for leading PSUs (Public Sector Undertakings), Jakson Green boasts a diverse portfolio in the green molecule space. This project marks their sixth marquee Power-to-X initiative within just 18 months, solidifying their position as a leader in India's clean energy transition. With over 8,500 tons per annum (TPA) of green hydrogen and its derivatives under execution across these projects, Jakson Green is uniquely equipped to drive India towards a sustainable future.

In India, LanzaTech’s carbon recycling technology is already producing ethanol using refinery emissions from Indian Oil Corporation’s Panipat facility, one of six plants using LanzaTech’s technology at commercial scale worldwide. LanzaTech announced last year a strategic partnership with GAIL to explore innovative technology solutions that advance GAIL’s Net Zero 2040 goals. LanzaTech is also working with Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited on a project to manufacture ethanol from agricultural residue, in addition to numerous other projects in earlier stages of development across multiple feedstocks.

About LanzaTech

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) is the carbon recycling company transforming waste carbon into sustainable fuels, chemicals, and materials. Using its biorecycling technology, LanzaTech captures carbon generated by energy-intensive industries at the source, preventing it from being emitted into the air. LanzaTech then gives that captured carbon a new life as a clean replacement for virgin fossil carbon in everything from household cleaners and clothing fibers to packaging and fuels. By partnering with companies across the global supply chain like ArcelorMittal, Zara, H&M Move, Coty, and On, LanzaTech is paving the way for a circular carbon economy. For more information about LanzaTech, visit https://lanzatech.com .

About Jakson Green

Jakson Green, headquartered in Noida, India with an international headquarters in Dubai, UAE, is a new energy transition platform backed by the Jakson Group, a leading infrastructure and renewable energy company. Jakson Green focuses on EPC, IPP, IHP, and O&M of new energy assets across a wide range of technologies. With a growing presence in India, Europe, MENA, CIS, and Africa, Jakson Green provides impactful solutions for the global energy transition.

Led by Bikesh Ogra, a renewable energy sector veteran with over 15GW of experience across 26 countries, Jakson Green has built a strong global presence in a short period since its inception. As part of its vision to be a leading player in the power-to-X sector, Jakson Green has recently established an electrolyser manufacturing unit to support its global green hydrogen projects. The company aims to achieve a cumulative production capacity of over 0.5 million metric tons per annum of green molecules by 2030. For more info, visit www.jakson-green.com .

