ProcessMaker Appoints Krishna Vallabhaneni as Chief Financial Officer to Accelerate Financial Growth

Durham, North Carolina, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [Durham, NC, August 7, 2024] — ProcessMaker, a globally recognized leader in business process automation and intelligent document processing, announces the appointment of Krishna Vallabhaneni as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. With over fifteen years of experience in high technology start-ups and enterprises, Vallabhaneni brings an impressive record of delivering accelerated financial performance to ProcessMaker as the company continues its growth expansion in the business process automation (BPA) marketplace.

Prior to joining ProcessMaker, Vallabhaneni served as Senior Vice President of Finance at Grin, a high-growth influencer marketing software company, and also held senior finance positions at Clear, Revel, and E&Y, building on a seasoned career in financial management, risk management, and operations.

"I am very excited to join ProcessMaker, a trusted market leader that helps organizations achieve new levels of operational efficiency through the power of BPA. I am impressed by the company's track record to date, its award-winning innovation, and the team’s commitment to excellence," said Vallabhaneni. "I look forward to partnering with Alex and the ProcessMaker team to deliver on the company's top priorities, drive strong financial results, and create long-term value for our investors, customers, and employees.”

“Krishna has an exceptional track record of driving strategic initiatives, applying operational excellence, and establishing proven financial models for success,” states Alex George, ProcessMaker CEO. “I am excited to have Krishna join our team, and together we will help take ProcessMaker to even greater levels of success."

Vallabhaneni holds a Bachelor of Science in Management and Financial Engineering from Binghamton University School of Management and a Master of Business Administration from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

