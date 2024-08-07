Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,479 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,554 in the last 365 days.

ProcessMaker Appoints Krishna Vallabhaneni as Chief Financial Officer to Accelerate Financial Growth

Durham, North Carolina, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [Durham, NC, August 7, 2024] — ProcessMaker, a globally recognized leader in business process automation and intelligent document processing, announces the appointment of Krishna Vallabhaneni as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. With over fifteen years of experience in high technology start-ups and enterprises, Vallabhaneni brings an impressive record of delivering accelerated financial performance to ProcessMaker as the company continues its growth expansion in the business process automation (BPA) marketplace.

Prior to joining ProcessMaker, Vallabhaneni served as Senior Vice President of Finance at Grin, a high-growth influencer marketing software company, and also held senior finance positions at Clear, Revel, and E&Y, building on a seasoned career in financial management, risk management, and operations.

"I am very excited to join ProcessMaker, a trusted market leader that helps organizations achieve new levels of operational efficiency through the power of BPA. I am impressed by the company's track record to date, its award-winning innovation, and the team’s commitment to excellence," said Vallabhaneni. "I look forward to partnering with Alex and the ProcessMaker team to deliver on the company's top priorities, drive strong financial results, and create long-term value for our investors, customers, and employees.”

“Krishna has an exceptional track record of driving strategic initiatives, applying operational excellence, and establishing proven financial models for success,” states Alex George, ProcessMaker CEO. “I am excited to have Krishna join our team, and together we will help take ProcessMaker to even greater levels of success."

Vallabhaneni holds a Bachelor of Science in Management and Financial Engineering from Binghamton University School of Management and a Master of Business Administration from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

For more information or a demonstration, visit www.processmaker.com.

About ProcessMaker

ProcessMaker is a leading provider of business process automation and intelligent document processing solutions. With a focus on innovation and excellence, ProcessMaker's mission is to help businesses of all sizes streamline operations, increase productivity, and drive growth.

Attachment 


Terry Fortescue
ProcessMaker
teresa.fortescue@processmaker.com

You just read:

ProcessMaker Appoints Krishna Vallabhaneni as Chief Financial Officer to Accelerate Financial Growth

Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more