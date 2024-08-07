Empowering the Future: Tower Semiconductor Announces 2024 Technical Global Symposium to Showcase Analog Technology Advancements

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high value analog semiconductor solutions, today announced its annual Technical Global Symposium (TGS) for 2024. This year’s events will be held in person at two locations worldwide—USA and China—and will explore the theme “Empowering the Future: Analog Technology Innovations Shaping Our World”.



The event will cover key topics such as AI’s transformative impact on various industries, technology megatrends, and Tower’s pioneering solutions in connectivity, power applications and digital imaging. Attendees will learn how Tower’s advanced platforms and design enablement services foster innovation, enabling businesses to efficiently and accurately turn concepts into reality.

The conferences will feature a keynote session by Tower’s CEO, Mr. Russell Ellwanger, and in-depth technology sessions led by the company’s experts. These sessions will provide insights into Tower’s best-in-class RF SOI, SiGe, SiPho, power management, imaging and non-imaging sensors, and displays technology offerings, as well as its leading design enablement services.

Additionally, the Company is excited to host invited talks by industry leaders Innolight (TGS China) and Nvidia (TGS US), who will share their expertise in optical communication and AI innovations, showcasing the latest advancements that are shaping the future of technology.

TGS events provide an exceptional opportunity for in-person networking and learning, offering numerous chances for direct engagement between current and prospective customers and Tower’s executives and technical experts. We look forward to fostering these valuable interactions.

The 2024 TGS events will be hosted on the following dates and locations:

September 24, 2024 (registration is now open) Santa Clara, California – November 20, 2024

For additional information, agenda and registration, please visit the event page here.

