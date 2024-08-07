Employment and Labour on temporary suspension of services at Mamelodi Labour Centre due to recent violent protests

The Department of Employment and Labour (DEL) announces the temporary suspension of services at the Mamelodi Labour Centre due to recent violent protests in the area. This decision prioritises the safety and security of employees, clients, and the general public.

The indefinite closure of the office is a direct result of the actions of protesters, which significantly impacts the assistance the DEL provides. Such actions undermine the fundamental principles of our democracy, particularly the freedom of movement.

DEL advises its clients to utilise its online services on www.labour.gov.za or visit the nearest labour centres for assistance. DEL urges Mamelodi residents to resist any attempts to deprive them of these essential services. The Department remains committed to serving its clients and acknowledges the challenges they face.

While the right to protest is respected, it should not infringe on the rights of others. No individual should be coerced or threatened into joining protests. We strongly condemn the actions that have led to the closure of our office.

The Department sincerely apologises for any inconvenience this may have caused and continues to cause.

For more information and media inquiries, kindly contact:

Mishack Magakwe

Provincial Communication Officer: Gauteng

Cell: 082 908 1828

E-mail: Mishack.Magakwe@labour.gov.za