Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza leads Home Affairs Services on Wheels outreach in Northern Cape, 8 Aug

The Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Mr Njabulo Nzuza is scheduled to lead a ‘Home Affairs Services on Wheels’ Outreach Programme with other departments in the John Taolo Gaetsewe District Municipality, in the Northern Cape, on Thursday, 08 August 2024.

As part of the visit, Deputy Minister Nzuza will visit the Tshwaragano Hospital to hand over birth certificates to parents of newly born babies. I n terms of the Births and Deaths Registration Act, all children born in South Africa must be registered within 30 days of their birth. Birth registration is fundamental to the efficient determination and safeguarding of the identity and status of all people born in South Africa. The birth certificate is a necessary document required for citizens to access all vital government services and to enjoy the full benefits of South African citizenship.

In the 20 23/24 financial year, the Department registered a total of 900 258 births, of which 744 610 were registered within 30 days while 108 336 births were registered between 31 days to a year.

Members of the media are invited to participate as follows :

1. Visit to the Tshwaragano Health Facility

Date: Thursday, 08 August 2024

Time: 10h30

Venue: Tshwaragano Hospital, Batlharos, Kuruman

2. Visit To The Services On Wheels Site

Date: Thursday, 08 August 2024

Time: 11h30

Venue: Batlharos Community Hall, Kuruman

3. Meeting with Stakeholders and Community Members

Date: Thursday, 08 August 2024

Time: 12h00

Venue: Batlharos Community Hall, Kuruman

Members of the media wishing to attend may confirm with Thabo Mokgola on 060 962 4982.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Siya Qoza

Cell number: 082 898 1657