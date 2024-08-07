Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,469 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,731 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza leads Home Affairs Services on Wheels outreach in Northern Cape, 8 Aug

The Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Mr Njabulo Nzuza is scheduled to lead a ‘Home Affairs Services on Wheels’ Outreach Programme with other departments in the John Taolo Gaetsewe District Municipality, in the Northern Cape, on Thursday, 08 August 2024.

As part of the visit, Deputy Minister Nzuza will visit the Tshwaragano Hospital to hand over birth certificates to parents of newly born babies. I n terms of the Births and Deaths Registration Act, all children born in South Africa must be registered within 30 days of their birth. Birth registration is fundamental to the efficient determination and safeguarding of the identity and status of all people born in South Africa. The birth certificate is a necessary document required for citizens to access all vital government services and to enjoy the full benefits of South African citizenship.

In the 20 23/24 financial year, the Department registered a total of 900 258 births, of which 744 610 were registered within 30 days while 108 336 births were registered between 31 days to a year.

Members of the media are invited to participate as follows :

1.    Visit to the Tshwaragano Health Facility

Date: Thursday, 08 August 2024 
Time: 10h30 
Venue: Tshwaragano Hospital, Batlharos, Kuruman

2.    Visit To The Services On Wheels Site

Date: Thursday, 08 August 2024 
Time: 11h30 
Venue: Batlharos Community Hall, Kuruman

3.    Meeting with Stakeholders and Community Members

Date: Thursday, 08 August 2024 
Time: 12h00 
Venue: Batlharos Community Hall, Kuruman

Members of the media wishing to attend may confirm with Thabo Mokgola on 060 962 4982.

For media enquiries, please contact: 
Siya Qoza 
Cell number: 082 898 1657 

You just read:

Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza leads Home Affairs Services on Wheels outreach in Northern Cape, 8 Aug

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more