GlobeNewswire by Notified Strengthens European Market IR and PR Solutions

Enhancements Include Expanded Distribution Network, Strategic Partnerships and Regulatory Support for Nordics

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for investor relations and public relations professionals, today announced improved regulatory compliance, increased media exposure and heightened brand visibility for organizations distributing news across Europe with GlobeNewswire® press release distribution.



Boasting over 20 years of industry experience operating regulatory filing services in 16 markets across Europe, Notified continues to ensure the reliable and non-discriminatory dissemination of information with these key updates:

Expanded Distribution Network: The GlobeNewswire network now features eight new Pan-European distribution lists targeting various industries and journalists, including Europe Cloud Computing Media, Europe Gaming Media and more, ensuring precise and impactful dissemination of information. In addition, a new Germany, Austria and Switzerland circuit provides targeted distribution to these countries, maximizing visibility and media exposure through important media partners such as dpa-AFX, awp and Finanzen.net.

Strategic Partnerships for Unmatched Reach: On top of an existing robust European distribution network, exclusive partnerships with AdnContents, a French publisher network, and GNT Media, a leading IT news platform, offer enhanced targeted press release distribution across Europe and provide customers with access to high-traffic websites and quality content in multiple languages, bolstering brand awareness and credibility across diverse sectors.

Enhanced Regulatory Support for the Nordics: GlobeNewswire has enhanced its platform in the Nordic region. In addition to its existing service in Norway, clients in Sweden can now more effectively comply with regulations by automatically including time and date upon publishing their regulatory press releases.

"We are thrilled to introduce our enhanced features that optimize compliance and distribution for our clients across Europe," said Sophie Schmitt, Director of Sales, Continental Europe & MEA at Notified. "Our expanded distribution network enables clients to expand their reach and optimize coverage throughout Europe, while our strategic partnerships with AdnContents and GNT Media provide targeted and extensive press release distribution. For over 20 years, Notified has been committed to delivering reliable and efficient dissemination of information, and these innovations further solidify our position as a leading provider in the industry."

About Notified

At Notified, we champion the corporate storyteller. We empower investor relations and public relations professionals with the tools, technologies and expertise to tell their stories powerfully, effectively and flawlessly.

Relied on by more than 10,000 global clients, we enable IR and PR teams to stay in control of their corporate narrative with a suite of world-class, award-winning solutions and dedicated customer service team. Our end-to-end communications solutions include everything from GlobeNewswire press release distribution, social listening and media monitoring to earnings calls, IR websites and investor days.

Notified is a part of West Technology Group, LLC controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

