MPD Searching for Suspect in Felony Threats Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in a felony threats offense in Northwest.

On Monday, August 5, 2024, at approximately 3:03 a.m., officers responded for a report of an assault in progress in the 1100 block of Irving Street, Northwest. Upon arrival, officers learned the suspect made threats to harm the victim then fled the scene. The victim was unharmed.

The suspect was captured by a camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24119749

###