Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,472 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,730 in the last 365 days.

MPD Searching for Suspect in Felony Threats Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in a felony threats offense in Northwest.

On Monday, August 5, 2024, at approximately 3:03 a.m., officers responded for a report of an assault in progress in the 1100 block of Irving Street, Northwest. Upon arrival, officers learned the suspect made threats to harm the victim then fled the scene. The victim was unharmed.

The suspect was captured by a camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24119749

###

You just read:

MPD Searching for Suspect in Felony Threats Offense

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more