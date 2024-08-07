MPD Searching for Suspect in Assault with Intent to Rob

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect who attempted to rob a victim in Northwest.

On August 3, 2024, at approximately 10:21 a.m., the victim was standing at an ATM in the 1300 block of Irving Street, Northwest, when he was approached by the suspect. The suspect demanded money and then assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene. The suspect did not obtain any property from the victim.

The suspect was captured on a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24118903

###