MPD Searching for Suspect in Armed Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an armed carjacking.

On July 31, 2024, at approximately 10:25 p.m., officers responded for a report of an armed carjacking in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The victim stated while sitting in their vehicle, the subject opened a door to the vehicle, brandished a firearm, and demanded the victim’s keys. The victim complied and the subject fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim was unharmed.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and this video: https://youtu.be/w7y12TIM0PI

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24117489

###