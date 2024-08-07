Updated with Additional Photos and Video* MPD Searching for Northeast Shooting Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance to locate two suspects involved in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense in Northeast.

On Friday, August 2, 2024, at approximately 7:14 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Division Avenue, Northeast, for a report of a shooting. The victim reported she was involved in a verbal argument with one of the suspects. During the argument, the suspect retrieved a firearm from a second suspect then began shooting at the victim. No one was injured in the shooting. Both suspects fled before officers arrived.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MU1sjqNRwVo

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24118539

###