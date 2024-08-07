Bulletproof Glass Market to be Worth USD 31.8 billion by 2034, Growing a CAGR 13.5% - Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Lightweight materials and environmental concerns will drive market demand for bulletproof glass. Smart technologies and material sciences are expected to drive the demand for bulletproof glass.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. –, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bulletproof glass market (방탄유리 시장) was worth US$ 7.9 billion in 2023. A CAGR of 13.5% is estimated from 2024 to 2034, reaching US$ 31.8 billion . A greater emphasis is being placed on using tailored solutions that combine style with security as part of a trend toward customization. To meet the architectural and design specifications, manufacturers are offering a wide range of choices as far as transparent, colored, and finished products are concerned.

Bulletproof glass is being integrated with a variety of smart technologies, including sensors, alarm systems, access controls, and access control systems, in order to provide better security and to provide real-time monitoring and response in a variety of locations.

Many industries, including banking, government buildings, retail, and transportation, are experiencing an increase in violent, terroristic, and criminal incidents, fueling the need for bulletproof glass. In public areas, residential and commercial buildings, and transit hubs, bulletproof glass is increasingly needed due to urbanization and infrastructure development initiatives.

Request a PDF Sample of this Report Now!

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=10529

As material science advances, lightweight bulletproof glass systems are becoming more affordable and more energy-efficient for automotive and aerospace applications.

The use of environmentally friendly materials and production techniques is being considered by manufacturers in order to reduce the environmental impact of bulletproof glass. UV protection, thermal insulation, and ballistic resistance are also becoming more popular with energy-efficient glazing solutions.

Key Findings of Market Report

Based on material type, the solid acrylic segment is anticipated to drive demand for bulletproof glass.

In 2023, North America was positioned as the leading region in the world.

In terms of application, the defense & VIP vehicles segment is expected to drive demand for bulletproof glass.

The growth of construction activities and automotive industries is expected to drive the demand for bulletproof glass.

Global Bulletproof Glass Market (Marché du verre pare-balles): Growth Drivers

Materials science and manufacturing techniques are continuously developing new methods of creating bulletproof glass, such as polycarbonate composites and multilayer laminates, which are more affordable as well. Governments and industry standards bodies enforce strict safety and security laws, leading to the use of bulletproof glass in public buildings, transit vehicles, and infrastructure.

With growing defense budgets around the world, bulletproof glass has become more popular for military vehicles, aircraft, and personnel security. Following high-profile shootings and security breaches, organizations and individuals install bulletproof glass as part of their security measures to reduce risks.

Due to the increasing value of assets such as jewels, artwork, and private information, there is an increasing demand for specialist security solutions such as bulletproof glass in museums, galleries, and data centers. Companies and organizations can lower their insurance costs by installing bulletproof glass, which encourages them to spend more on security measures. Security measures are becoming more incorporated into architectural designs, like bulletproof glass for doors, windows, and facades, as security is becoming a crucial component of building design.

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry! Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=10529

Global Bulletproof Glass Market: Regional Landscape

The market for bulletproof glass is likely to be dominated by North America. Modern material science is enabling the development of lightweight bulletproof glass systems for automotive and aerospace applications that provide similar levels of protection while lowering weight and improving efficiency.

The use of environmentally friendly materials and production techniques is being considered by manufacturers in order to reduce the environmental impact of bulletproof glass. The use of energy-efficient glazing solutions to protect from UV rays, reduce thermal loss, and resist ballistic forces is also becoming more popular.

Due to retailers implementing security measures to deter theft and damage, bulletproof glass in storefronts is becoming more common, especially in high-crime areas. Security measures are being prioritized in critical infrastructure, including power plants, transportation hubs, and communication facilities, to prevent future terrorist attacks and sabotage.

Home invasions and burglaries are becoming increasingly common in affluent communities, so people and homeowners in these communities are investing in bulletproof glass and other home security systems. Through the use of bulletproof glass and smart home systems, homeowners are able to remotely monitor and manage their security measures, which provides convenience and peace of mind.

Global Bulletproof Glass Market: Key Players

High-security glass doors and partitions are offered by major players in the bulletproof glass market. A complete bulletproof security system can also be created with bulletproof panels and windows.

Saint Gobain

Total Security Solutions

Armass Glass

SCHOTT AG

AGC Inc.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

Smart Glass International Ltd.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

Key Developments

Saint-Gobain - Saint-Gobain is a multinational company and a leading manufacturer of building materials. As part of the company's wide range of glass solutions, bulletproof glass solutions are available for use in automotive and architectural settings.

- Saint-Gobain is a multinational company and a leading manufacturer of building materials. As part of the company's wide range of glass solutions, bulletproof glass solutions are available for use in automotive and architectural settings. Total Security Solutions: specializes in bulletproof windows and security solutions for commercial facilities, government facilities, and other organizations. Designed for specific needs and requirements, they offer customized security solutions.

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Global Bulletproof Glass Market: Segmentation

By Material Type Traditional Laminated Ballistic Insulated Solid Acrylic Polycarbonate Glass-clad Polycarbonate Others

By Application Cash-in-Transit Vehicles Defense & VIP Vehicles Commercial Buildings ATM Booths & Teller Stations Government & Law Enforcement Others

By End-use Automotive Banking & Finance Construction Military Others

By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=10529<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes Market (ガラス強化エポキシ（GRE）パイプ市場) - The global glass reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipes market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2031

Glass Flake Coatings Market ( سوق طلاء رقائق الزجاج ) - The global glass flake coatings market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com