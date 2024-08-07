SINGAPORE, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 7.



OKX Wallet is One of the First Multi-Chain Wallets to Support the Movement Testnet

As an early supporter of Movement, OKX today announced that its OKX Wallet is one of first to support the Movement testnet. This latest addition brings the total number of compatible networks on OKX Wallet to over 100.

With this integration, OKX Wallet users can now manage their digital assets and access dApps, such as Babylon and Abel Finance, on the Movement testnet. OKX Wallet's Discover portal, which can be accessed via the Discover section on OKX Wallet on web and mobile, gathers over 5,500+ dApps, DEXs, blockchain games, NFTs and supplementary tools.

Movement is an innovative platform that builds the first MoveVM Layer 2 (L2) on Ethereum through their MEVM (Move + EVM) Zero-Knowledge L2 solution. This setup allows developers to create high-performance, secure applications while leveraging the liquidity and network effects of the Ethereum ecosystem. The integrated execution environment provided by Movement Labs empowers developers with increased agency and the ability to build without barriers.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

As a global brand and top partner of Manchester City FC and McLaren Racing, OKX uses Web3 technology to redefine how fans connect with their favorite teams. Recent examples include its Unseen City Shirts and Race Rewind digital collectible campaigns, which offer fans real-world benefits like exclusive match-day and trackside experiences. As the Presenting Partner of Tribeca Festival, OKX also empowers artists and creators through Web3.

In line with its "on-chain, any chain" philosophy, OKX contributes to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem via its secure, interoperable and self-custody enabled OKX Wallet. OKX Wallet is a user-friendly gateway to the on-chain world, connecting to over 100 blockchains, 10,000 dApps, 170+ DeFi protocols, 300,000 tokens and 490+ decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. It is also dedicated to expanding its educational resources through OKX Learn, making digital assets accessible and understandable for a broader audience.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



