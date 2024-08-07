Global Accidental Death Insurance Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Accidental Death Insurance Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Accidental Death Insurance Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The accidental death insurance market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $70.09 billion in 2023 to $72.45 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to awareness and education, insurance market evolution, occupational hazards, and changing lifestyles.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The accidental death insurance market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $83.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to risk management, digital platforms, health and wellness incentives, travel and adventure.

Growth Driver Of The Accidental Death Insurance Market

The increasing number of road accidents is expected to propel the growth of the insurance (providers, brokers, and re-insurers) market going forward. A road accident refers to unforeseen harm, damage, injury, or loss brought on by an unplanned, unexpected incident while traveling on the road. It is an occurrence that takes place without conscious thought or planning. Insurance offers coverage and monetary security against any losses, damages, or liabilities that may result from an accident.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the accidental death insurance market include Allianz SE, Assicurazioni Generali SpA, China Life Insurance Company Limited, MetLife Inc., Ping An Insurance Company of China Ltd.

Major companies operating in the accidental death insurance market are introducing innovative ways, such as simplified underwriting, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Streamlined underwriting processes may make it easier for individuals to obtain accidental death insurance coverage.

Segments:

1) By Application: Personal, Enterprise

2) By Product: Personal Injury Claims, Road Traffic Accidents, Work Accidents, Other Products

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Marketing, Bancassurance, Agencies, E-commerce, Brokers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the accidental death insurance market in 2023. Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in the accidental death insurance market. The regions covered in the accidental death insurance market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Accidental Death Insurance Market Definition

An accidental death insurance policy protects you and your family in the event of serious injuries or death in an accident. The financial institutions pay a lump sum amount to the beneficiary in case of an accidental death, in addition to the standard benefit payable if the insured dies of natural causes. This type of insurance is often an addition or a clause connected to a life insurance policy.

Accidental Death Insurance Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Accidental Death Insurance Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on accidental death insurance market size, accidental death insurance market drivers and trends, accidental death insurance market major players, accidental death insurance competitors' revenues, accidental death insurance market positioning, and accidental death insurance market growth across geographies. The accidental death insurance market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

