Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Global Market 2024 To Reach $47.97 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 11.1%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The multiple sclerosis drugs market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $29.66 billion in 2023 to $31.5 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising prevalence of multiple sclerosis, unmet medical need, rising investments from pharmaceuticals, growing awareness of multiple sclerosis.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The multiple sclerosis drugs market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $47.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing availability of clinical trials, targeted therapy, growing focus on preventive medicine, growing demand for biosimilars, expanding geographical reach, combination therapies.

Growth Driver Of The Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market

The growth of the multiple sclerosis drugs market is aided by support from the government as well as non-government organizations. The government and non-government organizations fund several schemes and programs to offer their support to enhance the quality of life of people affected with multiple sclerosis (MS).

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the multiple sclerosis drugs market include Biogen Inc., Novartis International AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bayer HealthCare LLC, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi S.A.

Major companies operating in the multiple sclerosis drug market are introducing innovative products such as Aidaptus auto-injector platform to gain a competitive edge in the market. The Aidaptus auto-injector platform is engineered to simplify operations and offer a versatile solution for pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms engaged in the development of diverse drug formulations including multiple sclerosis, intended for subcutaneous delivery.

Segments:

1) By Drug Class: Immunomodulators, Immunosuppressants, Interferons, Other Drug Classes

2) By Distribution Channels: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Stores

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral Drugs, Parenteral Drugs

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the global multiple sclerosis drug market in 2023. The Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the multiple sclerosis drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Definition

Multiple Sclerosis drug refers to medications that are designed to stop the progression of disability and disease relapses. These medications are referred to as ‘disease-modifying treatment’. These drugs target a protein on the surface of immune cells and reduce the number of white blood cells to help prevent MS relapses. The white blood cells' propensity for nerve injury may be reduced by this impact.

