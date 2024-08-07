Biosimilar Interleukins Global Market 2024 To Reach $20.79 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 40.0%

Biosimilar Interleukins Global Market Report 2024 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biosimilar interleukins market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.9 billion in 2023 to $5.41 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases, increasing awareness of biosimilar interleukins, growing government support for biosimilars, expansion of the biosimilar, and increasing patient demand for biosimilars.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The biosimilar interleukins market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $20.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the growing patient population, increased access to healthcare, growing demand for personalized medicine, and growing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

Growth Driver Of The Biosimilar Interleukins Market

The rise in the prevalence of arthritis is expected to propel the growth of the biosimilar interleukins market. Arthritis is a term employed to characterize discomfort or illness affecting the joints, involving the inflammation or enlargement of one or multiple joints. Biosimilars, which encompass interleukins, find utility in the treatment of diverse inflammatory and autoimmune conditions like rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the biosimilar interleukins market include Mabpharm Limited, Gedeon Richter PLC, Bio-Thera Solutions Ltd., Sorrento Therapeutics, Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical.

Major companies operating in the biosimilar interleukins market are innovating new products such as Tofidence (tocilizumab-bavi) to increase their profitability in the market. Tofidence is a monoclonal antibody that targets and attaches to interleukin-6 receptors, employed in the treatment of various inflammatory autoimmune disorders.

Segments:

1) By Type: IL-17, IL-23, IL-1, IL-5, IL-6

2) By Application: Psoriasis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Asthma, Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Other Applications

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Clinics, Research Institutes

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the biosimilar interleukins market in 2023. The regions covered in the biosimilar interleukins market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Biosimilar Interleukins Market Definition

Biosimilar interleukins are defined as biosimilars produced by the body's leukocytes (white blood cells). Immune reactions are controlled by interleukins. Laboratory-produced interleukins are used as biological response modifiers to strengthen the immune system in cancer treatment.

